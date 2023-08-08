Oran McBride

Oran will swim 15 lengths of the pool, cycle six miles on a bike and walk 1.5 miles, all in aid of Chest, Heart and Stroke NI, who have supported him since the stroke, which came completely ‘out of the blue’.

“I thought I would be the last person to have a stroke.” Oran said. “I was so active beforehand; training six days a week, I drank very little, never smoked, never took drugs never did anything. I ate well and went to bed early. One morning I got up and felt a twitch in my right calf. I never thought anything of it until it happened again and it just felt different. I went over to A&E and they took me straight down to get a CT scan but that didn't show anything. My blood pressure was through the roof so they decided to keep me in overnight and observe me but, at this stage, I was still talking, walking, everything. They put me into the ward and the next morning, I woke up and I couldn't move. The stroke had taken place just overnight on the Saturday. On the Sunday morning, I went down got an MRI and that revealed that there was a total blockage of the blood vessel to the brain. That part of the brain died so there was there was no signals going to the right side of my body. The stroke came completely out of the blue, there was no warning signs.

“The first three or four days, I didn't know what was happening. It was the start of COVID, too, so visitors weren't allowed into the ward. After the first few days, I started going to rehab to work on what had happened. It was difficult at the start and it was very hard to accept but I have a family so I have to be there for them as well. The best thing you can do is to get yourself up and going straight away but it was very, very difficult. I was in a wheelchair for a while and I spent two months in the hospital and I must say, the NHS were great to me. Because of COVID, I couldn't go back into hospital for my rehab so they had to come out to me. It wasn't the best thing could happen because I missed a lot of things that they could do in the hospital but they couldn't do it at home but that’s just the way things transpired. It was rehab after rehab and still, to this day, it's all rehab. It’s simple things like learning how to eat and doing speech therapy.

Oran McBride, who will complete a triathlon on Thursday after suffering from a stroke three years ago.

"When I took a stroke, I no use of the right side at all whatsoever but I've worked hard to get back but obviously things didn't turn out the way I hoped it would. I've totally lost flexion of the leg, which means I've no power to bend it, so I can't use the ankle or the knee. The signals aren't going to the brain. I've got about maybe 40 percent of the use of my arm back but I’m right-handed so I had to adjust everything to the left side. It's taken years for me to learn how to do stuff and be able to fend for myself. It’s a new way of life.

“It's hard for me to see the progress but I know I have made progress. I know it only went so far and I knew after maybe six months to a year that I wasn't going to come around to the way I wanted to. So, I had to adjust and learn to do things a new way. One of the biggest things for me was getting my license back with an adapted car. That's probably been the best thing to happened to me because I can go to the physio, to the gym and do whatever I want to do rather than depending on people so that's given me a total lifeline."

Oran was incredibly active before the stroke, regularly running and doing triathlons but with the damage caused by the stroke, he was unsure he would ever be able to do this again. One of the instructors in the Old Library Trust (OLT) in Creggan, who support Oran with his recovery, suggested he could do a ‘Try a Tri’, or a mini triathlon, doing the running and cycling indoors with support from the team. He says he is ‘more than grateful’ for their support. Oran decided to set up the fundraiser to raise money for NI Chest, Heart and Stroke (NICHS), who are also supporting him with his recovery.

He said: “I go to NICHS every fortnight, and they give us advice, go through plans and it's social as well, getting out of the house. Everybody in that group knows what we're talking about and understands what I’ve been through. I have to go to bed for an hour or so every day, it's just part of the condition, but talking to other people over there, they're going through the same thing and we’re all singing off the same hymn sheet. That’s been great. So I want to give back to that group now that I’m able to.”