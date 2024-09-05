Inspirational Geraldine Mullan to climb Kilimanjaro in aid of Children in Crossfire

Inspirational Moville woman Geraldine Mullan is to climb Kilimanjaro in aid of Children in Crossfire.

Writing on the Mullan Hope Centre Facebook page on Thursday morning, Geraldine – whose husband John and children Tomás and Amelia sadly passed away in a road traffic collision in 2020 - told how, with a ‘few days to go’ until her ‘beloved’ John’s 54th birthday, she was announcing her ‘biggest challenge to date’.

Geraldine told how she previously worked alongside the Derry-based Children in Crossfire and its founder Richard Moore and wanted to see where the positive impact of the charity’s fundraising.

Outlining how Kilimanjaro is the highest mountain in Africa at 5,895 metres and one of the world’s top seven summits, with temperatures a ‘ pleasant 23 degrees Celsius at the base & a chilling -17 at its peak,’ Geraldine posed the question why anyone would set themselves the ‘daring challenge of climbing it?’

"February 2025 sees me takes this on and here is why ….

“For myself, it is a very personal challenge & one close to my heart. Our car accident in August 2020 claimed the lives of my beloved husband John (aged 49 & two weeks shy of his 50th birthday), my beautiful son Tomás (aged 14) & my little ray of sunshine & gorgeous daughter Amelia (aged 6).

"My life changed in that instant & every day since has been a struggle as I come to terms with losing the three most important people in my life. They were all taken in their prime, & so in essence, I am now living for the four of us.

“My mantra is to cherish every moment & never lose hope. A lot of my time is devoted to charity work through The Mullan Hope Centre.

"Earlier this year, I had the privilege of working with Richard Moore & his Children in Crossfire (https://www.childrenincrossfire.org/) charity organisation. We organised a 5km fun run/walk in Tomás’ memory on what would have been his 18th birthday & for Richard’s charity, specifically a project in Dar Es Salaam in Tanzania, Africa. Over 9,000 Euro was raised that day.”

Geraldine told how, during that event, she heard the charity was ‘bringing out a group to visit Kilimanjaro’ and visit the project from February 15 to 28, 2025.

“That was it, I signed up straightaway. Training is underway & I know I've many more hikes to do between now & February 2025 to get fully prepared, but I'll get there!”

On her Just Giving fundraising link, Geraldine also told how the trip concludes one day before she turns 50 years old.

"John never got to celebrate his 50th birthday - I still have some of his unopened birthday presents (from myself and the kids) in our house. “Turning this milestone age will be a mixture of emotions for me but what better way to mark it - in honour of my family and raise more funds for the worthy charity.

Geraldine is undertaking the climb with her good friend Katie Fitzpatrick and if you’d like to donate, you can do so at https://www.justgiving.com/.../children-in-crossfire.