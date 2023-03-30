Intergenerational Inishowen Choir of Ages to host musical event for one night only

A talented group of strangers that came together to form an ‘Inishowen Choir of Ages’ will showcase a night of wonderful music on Easter Thursday.

For one night only, the generation-spanning Inishowen Choir of Ages, led by Bernie Doherty, will being a beautiful collection of songs to an audience – music they have worked on together all spring.

Bernie Doherty told the Journal how this group ‘came together as a room full of strangers and acquaintances, as well as family groups of sisters, grannys and grandchildren, mothers, fathers and children’.

"There's also a lovely combination of guitar players including my guitar teacher, Eamonn Cutliffe, and students I've taught too. Over a period of 10 weeks, we have created something special, spanning generations and bringing together singers and musicians from ages from 5 - 80+”.

Everyone is invited to join the Inishowen Choir of Ages in a once-off special event in the Inishowen Gateway Hotel on April 6 at 7.30pm.

“Come and sing along, or relax and enjoy the music, as we see the years slip away from oldest to youngest - sharing something as old as time itself - the magic of music!”

The Inishowen Choir is a volunteer-run music group, made up of approximately 60 singers and an eight-piece band. It's an intergenerational project, designed to bring the generations together through a shared love of music, and their songbook is a mix of new, old and well loved songs.

Tickets for the Inishowen Choir of Ages event at the Inishowen Gateway Hotel can be obtained at www.ticketsource.ie

Doors open at 7pm and the show starts at 7.30pm.

PHOTOS by Donal Kearney.

Inishowen Choir of Ages Rehearsals are in full swing for the music event.

Inishowen Choir of Ages The Inishowen Choir is a volunteer run music group, made up of approx 60 singers and a fantastic eight-piece band.

For one night only, the Inishowen Choir of Ages, led by Bernie Doherty brings you a beautiful collection of songs

Inishowen Choir of Ages The intergenerational project is designed to bring the generations together through a shared love of music, and our songbook is a mix of new, old and well loved songs.