International artist urges people to gather at Killea

An artist who has carried out large scale art projects with crowds and mirrors along borders across the world is planning a major event at Killea later this month.

Duncan Mckellar is an artist who works with border communities and plans to create a major project at Killea on Sunday, October 27.

Mckellar said: “I’m inviting people to gather outside the Church of Immaculate Conception at midday with a mirror. We’ll then walk to a nearby field and form a giant circle across the border. Our mirrors will reflect the sun to create a circle of light. A drone will be filming from above.”

He added: “My work raises awareness for the need of seamless interconnection of people, trade and cultures.”

Previous artworks include a kilometre-long line of people across the US/Mexico border, and ‘EU SOS’ involving over 500 people at the White Cliffs near Brighton.

For free tickets information see: www.facebook.com/events/2281362528657155/