International artists announced for Donegal's Buncrana Music Festival
The festival organisers have announced that they have secured international singer and songwriter Tom Walker to headline the main stage on Saturday, July 12. He will be supported by the Irish pop group Chasing Abbey.
Organisers for the event have set Sunday, July 13 as Irish day, which will by headlined by Dan McCabe, joined by Gearoid McCarthy and supported by Katelin Tierney.
The festival this year will feature two stages, using the Festival Big Top Tent for the main stage with views over the iconic Lough Swilly and also providing cover for whatever the weather throws at Ireland in July.
“Whether blazing sunshine or summer showers you can still enjoy the line up for the event and the festival atmosphere,” the organisers said.
The second stage will showcase local DJs, musicians, and dancers and support family-friendly activities during the day.
This year the festival has an extended camping and motorhome site. The family friendly festival has daily pre-gig activities to keep everyone entertained along with local music artists popping up to entertain in the festival grounds at the Shore Front.
Organisers also highlighted what Buncrana offers, such as hotels, bars, and family cafes, all of which are close to the festival site. While on site, refreshments, catering, and a bar will be available.
A spokesperson for the festival said: “We guarantee a warm welcome and lots of fun, and we have created an affordable and top-notch music line up for this year’s event, whilst also supporting local new acts.”
Buncrana Music Festival said they would like to acknowledge that the festival is supported by The Department of Rural & Community Development, Donegal Local Community Development Committee, Inishowen Development Partnership and Donegal Council Council, through grant aid received under The European Agricultural Fund for Rural Development (EAFRD) through Ireland's CAP Strategic Plan 2023-2027. Through which core funding makes the event possible.
For more information and to snap up your tickets visit: www.buncranamusicfestival.com or search for Buncrana Music Festival on social media.
