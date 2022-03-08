International Women’s Day: ‘A reminder of the struggle for gender equality’ says Derry MLA

Sinn Féin MLA Ciara Ferguson said International Women’s Day is a reminder that, despite recent advances, there is still much more to be achieved in the struggle for gender equality.

The Foyle MLA said, ”On International Women’s Day we celebrate the achievements of women and the progress made in the struggle for equality.

“And it is right we reflect on important achievements such as new legislation and Executive strategies now in place to protect women and girls from violence and stalking.

Sign up to our daily Derry Journal Today newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Sinn Féin MLA Ciara Ferguson.

“However, we still await an end to the disgraceful denial of modern, compassionate healthcare to women in the North.

“It is also unacceptable that women are still discriminated against in terms of pay. The Covid-19 pandemic has also exposed deep gender inequality with women disproportionately affected by issues related to childcare, school closures and job losses in sectors such as hospitality, tourism and close contact services which employ far more women than men.

“There has been a concerning increase in domestic violence while the various pandemic-related lockdowns have been extremely difficult for women from marginalised groups and disadvantaged backgrounds, as they are further isolated from vital help and support.