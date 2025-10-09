Internationally acclaimed actors honour Brian Friel on tenth anniversary in Glenties

Brian Friel’s tenth anniversary was marked by the completion of phase one of the Brian Friel Centre in Glenties, including the restoration of The Laurels, the childhood home of Friel’s mother.

Internationally acclaimed actors Sinéad Cusack, Adrian Dunbar, Stephen Rea and Ciarán Hinds descended on the Donegal town over the weekend of October 3-5 for a special celebration of the late, great playwright.

The actors participated in an evening of readings from Mr. Friel’s work directed by Conall Morrison.

A full staging of Faith Healer took place at The Market Hall, and visitors also had the opportunity to view Mapping the Land: The Literary Landscape of Brian Friel, an exhibition at the Lúghnasa Creative Arts Centre, originally developed by the Irish Repertory Theatre in New York.

A private ribbon-cutting ceremony was held with members of the Friel family ahead of the public events. The weekend was organised by the Brian Friel Trust.

Mary Friel Bateman, speaking on behalf of the Friel family, said: “The Laurels played an important role in my father’s early life and later inspired many of his plays.

"Seeing the cottage restored is a fitting way to mark this anniversary and to begin a new chapter for the Trust’s work in Glenties.”

The weekend also marked a major milestone for the Brian Friel Centre project. Over the past several years, close to €1 million in public and private funding, with support from the Heritage Council, Donegal County Council, Fáilte Ireland, and DLDC, was invested in feasibility work, planning, and restoration of The Laurels and external works at the Glenties Courthouse.

Seamus Neely, Chairperson of the Brian Friel Trust, said: “This first phase was essential in laying the groundwork for the wider development of the Brian Friel Centre. We’re now moving into Phase Two, which will require an estimated €5 million. The goal is to create a dedicated cultural and creative space that supports artists, attracts visitors, and keeps Friel’s legacy active and relevant in Glenties and beyond.”

The Brian Friel Trust will now focus on advancing Phase Two of the Centre and developing new partnerships to support its long-term vision.

More information is available at www.brianfrielcentre.ie