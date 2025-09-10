Internationally acclaimed choir from Derry celebrates 25 years with homecoming concert

A musical institution from Derry, Codetta, is set to celebrate 25 years with a homecoming concert in Christ Church on September 19, joined by renowned Derry string instrumentalists and previous members of the choir.

As part of a year-long programme of curated performances spanning the island – from St Matthew’s Church in Belfast to St Patrick’s Cathedral in Dublin, this homecoming concert promises to be the emotional and musical high point of the ensemble’s silver jubilee celebrations.

Joining Codetta on the night are two guests, Niamh McGowan (violin) and Kim Vaughan (cello), both former members of the choir, now carving out musical careers in Ireland and beyond. Their return aims to bring a full-circle resonance to the evening, as they reunite with Codetta for what they described as a concert of musical memories, personal connection, and artistic legacy.

Violinist Niamh McGowan, a proud Derry native, has built a dynamic and multifaceted career since her early days singing with Codetta. A graduate of Queen’s University Belfast and the Royal Northern College of Music in Manchester, Niamh has become a familiar face on some of the biggest stages in classical and popular music.

Her credits include appearances with the RTÉ Concert Orchestra, Ulster Orchestra, and National Symphony Orchestra of Ireland. She has shared the stage with musicians such as Michael Bublé, Lady Gaga, and Pink. Most recently, she performed at Electric Picnic 2025, alongside The Cranberries and Dermot Kennedy.

This autumn, Niamh will represent Ireland in Cairo as part of a handpicked global orchestra for the historic opening of the Grand Egyptian Museum.

Cellist Kim Vaughan, also originally from Derry, brings her career back to her musical roots. Winner of Northern Ireland Young Musician of the Year (2000) and a recipient of the Arts Council’s Young Musician's Platform, Kim’s career has taken her from concerto appearances with the Ulster Orchestra to acclaimed international competition wins with the Benyounes String Quartet.

Kim is described as a passionate educator and community musician. The cellist is the founder of Quercus Ensemble. Codetta said she is best known for her dynamic performances and boundary-pushing collaborations, most notably NonZeroSum, which paired traditional musicians with digital technology users from the disabled community.

Kim Vaughan.

Now based in Edinburgh, Kim regularly performs with the Scottish Chamber Orchestra, teaches at St Mary’s Music School, and mentors young musicians across the UK.

A spokesperson for Codetta Choir said that under the visionary leadership of Dónal Doherty, Codetta has grown from a local choir into a globally respected vocal ensemble, with performances at The Proms, BBC Sports Personality of the Year, and a glittering win at the Fleischmann International Trophy at the Cork International Choral Festival in 2017.

The anniversary programme aims to celebrate the choir’s journey and the many voices that have shaped its sound over the years.

Dónal Doherty, Musical Director, commented “It has been a real privilege to share the past twenty five years with such a wonderful group of singers, but the journey has been about so much more than just the music. For me, the most empowering aspect of making music together for twenty-five years is the confidence that enables us to look ahead to an exciting future for all members of Codetta Choirs and the many audiences with whom we'll be able to share our love of singing.”

Tickets priced £15/£10 are now available at Codetta’s website, www.codetta.net