Now in its eleventh series, this year will see the competition be more challenging than ever before.

A spokesperson said: “We are scouring the country to find the fittest, fastest and strongest families to be coached to victory by our super competitive coaches. Last year hurling manager Davy Fitz coached The Nugents from Louth to victory, this year it might be your family?

“Does your family have what it takes to win the €15,000 cash prize and be crowned Ireland’s Fittest Family? If so, apply now!”

Winners of IFF10, the Nugent Family.

Requirements include:

*a minimum of one parent/step parent, one child (minimum age 14) and one male or one female on your team? Is your team comprised of four family members? Minimum age is 14 years old by 27 June 2023

*A team can be made up of four immediate family members (a minimum of one parent/ step parent, one child) or if this isn't possible, three immediate family members (as above) and an extended family member (Grandparent/ First Cousin/ Aunt/ Uncle). All teams must have at least one male or one female.

The series will be filmed between July – September 2023 and families will be required for four days filming on location over this period.

The Final Race.