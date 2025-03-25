Irish bands come together to raise funds for GAA Palestine in Derry

‘Rebel’ bands across the north are offering their talents free of charge for a concert in hopes of raising funds for GAA clubs Palestine.

The Brass Neck in The Diamond will host the concert on April 6, featuring the bands: Eimhéar Ní Ghlacaín, Irish Brigade, and Kelly’s Men.

GAA Palestine was described as the brainchild of London-Irish man, Stephen Redmond, who visited the Occupied West Bank in January 2024 and proposed the idea of a GAA club to the community leaders, the Excellence Centre in Hebron and the Al Am’ari refugee camp in Ramallah.

The first club was launched in Ramallah in August 2024 under the name Moataz Sassour club.

Boy with Palestine jersey.

The name of the club is in homage to a young man of that name who was shot and killed by the Israeli occupation forces on August 13 2024, just a few weeks after the first chapter of the story of the new GAA club in his locality, with which he intended to be involved.

A team of volunteers in Palestine, Ireland and the UK are now working to launch additional GAA clubs under the umbrella of GAA Palestine, in Hebron, Bethlehem and Tulkarem, and to organise a visit by a group of the young new Palestinian hurlers and their coaches to Ireland in the summer.

Organisers said that all funds raised by the gigs will go towards the general development of the GAA clubs in the Occupied West Bank and to the summer visit.

Tickets for the gigs are available online at Eventbrite.

You can purchase them here: https://www.eventbrite.ie/e/gig-for-gaa-palestine-tickets-1257025510139.

Entry at the door on the nights will also be accommodated.