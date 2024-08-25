Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

The Irish government has a responsibility to ‘intensify planning and preparation for the referendums and for Irish unity’, those gathered in Derry at the National Hunger Strike Commemoration March have been told.

Mairéad Farrell TD said the huge crowd attending the event on Sunday bore testament to the courage and determination of the Hunger Strikers, their legacy, and the understanding ‘that we must continue in our goal of Irish Unity’,

The Sinn Féin Galway representative , and niece of Hunger Striker and namesake Mairéad Farrell, said it was an honour to be asked to deliver the main oration and to be joined by people from the four corners of Ireland and beyond in Derry at the march, which was the culmination of a week of events held across the city.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily Derry Journal Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Derry Journal, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Mairéad Farrell said: “A chairde agus a chomrádaithe, tugann sé ardú croí dom a bheith anseo libh inniu agus muid ag déanamh comóradh ar na Stailceanna Ocrais. Ar ndóigh tá sibh tagtha ó chuile coirneálden tir s’againne chun cuimhniú orthu siúd a chailleadh arStailc Ocraic agus chun muid a dhíriú arís eile ar an sprioc atáagainn ar fad mar Phoblachtánaigh – athaontú na hÉireann.

Mairéad Farrell, front, right, leading the National Hunger Strike Commemoration March as it makes its way along Rosville Street. Photo: George Sweeney

"Today, we also remember all of those who lost their lives during the conflict.

“A chairde, first of all, I would like to say on behalf of all of us present here that we are deeply honoured to be joined by the families of our Hunger Strikers and that we would like to show our continued respect and solidarity with them. Bualadhbos a chairde.

“Like every family at any given time, each family who had a loved one on Hunger Strike had their own story, their own things going on and their own very personal memories of that time. The strength of those who joined the Hunger Strike to me is unfathomable and equally I am in awe of the strength of their families.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“To me when I think about the brave ten men who died in 1981, when I think of Galway’s own Hunger Striker Tony D’arcy, Frank Stagg and Michael Gaughan, when I think of my aunty Mairéad, Mary Doyle, Mairéad Nugent and all the Republicans who engaged in Hunger Strike over the decades, I see ordinary people who lived in extraordinary times, who were from and of their community and who were willing to give everything to achieve Irish freedom and to create a better place for me, my generation and every single one of us here today.”

The National Hunger Strike Commemoration sets off from Central Drive. Photo: George Sweeney

Mairéad Farrell said she was conscious that Derry was a city which raised Mickey Devine and Patsy O’Hara and a county which reared Tom McElwee, Kevin Lynch and Francis Hughes. “They of course followed in the footsteps of Raymond McCartney and his comrades who embarked on the 1980 Hunger Strike. That this proud county was home to five of our comrades who made the ultimate sacrifice on Hunger Strike in 1981 is something that we can be eternally proud of,” she said, before referencing the death of Nell McCafferty, praising the late journalist as “another one of this city’s rebellious children, a fierce woman”.

The Hunger Strike was a difficult time for the Irish people, she said, but a time in which huge solidarity developed right across the world, just as was being seen in Ireland for Palestine.

“People gathered in their thousands on the streets of Paris, in New York the Longshoremen’s Union boycotted British ships and on Robben Island Nelson Mandela noted Bobby Sands’ death in his diary from his prison cell. Some of these places had a strong Irish diaspora and some did not, such was the nature of the sacrifice that they made.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“So it is no surprise that we as an Irish people show that same solidarity with the people of Palestine. We have an understanding of the suffering that they have endured. We have a responsibility as Irish people to shout stop, to put our heads above the parapet and to do everything we can to stop this genocide.

"Words of condemnation are not enough, the people are clear, we want no hand, act or part in the genocidal acts of Israel.”

She called on the government to ensure that no airports are used to supply military equipment to Israel and that there is no Irish investment in the occupied territories or in any companies “which are profiting off the back of Palestinian suffering”.

“In standing with Palestine, we are united in our calls for an unequivocal ceasefire.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

After paying tribute to her aunt and namesake and the other Hunger Strikers, the main speaker turned her attention to Irish reunification.

“New energy has been injected into the unity discussion,” she said, “from a broad and diverse cross-section of society across Ireland and a real outreach into that section of people who are against unity or are unsure of its impact is growing also,” she said.

“So too is the demand on the Irish government to look beyond its traditional rhetorical republicanism and to properly begin the process of planning for unity.

“Ireland is changing, we are in a decade of opportunity, the unity referendums will be held, and the Irish government has a responsibility to intensify planning and preparation for the referendums and for Irish unity so that they are won.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sinn Féin, she vowed, would ‘work hard for everyone north and south and continue the march of progress for a better future for ordinary workers and families’.

“Ending the housing crisis; transforming health; providing affordable childcare; driving a successful economy where everyone prospers and benefits; uniting Ireland and delivering a fairer Ireland with families, workers and communities at its heart is what we stand for.

“To me the ultimate commemoration for all those who came before us will be a United Ireland. The creation of a Republic that truly reflects the vision of 1916, the vision of Tone and Connolly, Máire Drumm and Bobby Sands.”