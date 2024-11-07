Is JD Vance descended from a man who died at the Siege of Derry?

Some suggest the US Vice-President Elect has a forebear who perished during the defence of the city in 1689.

‘James Donald Bowman’ has made no secret of his Irish origins and has referred to them repeatedly most notably in his 2016 memoir ‘Hillbilly Elegy’.

"I may be white, but I do not identify with the WASPs [wealthy White Anglo-Saxon Protestants] of the Northeast. Instead, I identify with the millions of working-class white Americans of Scots-Irish descent who have no college degree.

US Senator from Ohio and Republican vice presidential candidate J.D. Vance (C) speaks alongside former US President and Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump during an election night event at the West Palm Beach Convention Centre in West Palm Beach, Florida, on November 6, 2024. Republican former president Donald Trump closed in on a new term in the White House early November 6, 2024. (Photo by Jim WATSON / AFP) (Photo by JIM WATSON/AFP via Getty Images)

"To these folks, poverty is the family tradition - their ancestors were day labourers in the Southern slave economy, share-croppers after that, coal miners after that, and machinists and millworkers during more recent times.

"Americans call them hillbillies, rednecks, or white trash. I call them neighbours, friends and family,” wrote Vance, who describes himself as ‘a Scots-Irish hillbilly at heart’ in the account of his boyhood growing up in Kentucky and Ohio in the 1980s and 1990s.

One of the proposed etymologies for the term ‘hillbilly’ is that it denotes followers of ‘King Billy’ who left Ireland for the American colonies and settled in Appalachia.

JD Vance, though born ‘James Donald Bowman’ revered his ‘mamaw’ and ‘papaw’ (granny and granda) Bonnie Blanton and James Lee Vance.

Cannon fire under the watchful eyes of Governor Walker during a Pageant telling the story of the Siege of Derry.

They lived in Jackson, a small town in the impoverished east Kentucky hills. As a result he adopted his mother’s maiden surname.

Several genealogical websites suggest that through his maternal grandfather James Lee the VP Elect is descended from Andrew Williamson Vance and Jane Hoge who left Tyrone for the British Colonies in the 1700s.

The couple were Mr. Vance’s eighth great-grandparents. Andrew Vance, according to a number of sources, died in 1754, in Frederick, Virginia.

Over the centuries his offspring spread west as far as Kentucky where JD Vance spent time as a child.

Actors portraying the events of the Siege of Derry at Castle Gate.

In St. Luke’s Church, Tamlaght, in south Derry, a headstone pays testament to the Vance family connection to the village of Coagh immediately across the border in Tyrone.

It is dedicated to ‘John Vance Esqr. of Coagh Born 1742 Deceased 1799’.

“Eldest Son of Jas (James) Vance Esqr. who was 2nd Son of John Vance Esqr. whose father was John Vance the Elder who first obtained a Lease of the Lands of Coagh.

"He was the eldest son of Dr. Lancelot Vance Surgeon and afterwards Colonel of the Coleraine Regiment who died from excessive fatigue within the walls of Derry during the memorable Siege thereof in 1689 and whose Father was the Reverend (John),” the inscription reads.

It is disputed whether Dr. Lancelot did die at the siege but if the genealogists are right he would have been JD Vance’s 10th great-grandfather.

Vance’s boss Donald J. Trump, of course, has Scots roots, through his Gaelic-speaking mother Màiri Anna Nic Leòid, who was from Lewis.

In 'Hillbilly Elegy' Vance painted a bleak picture of life among the descendants of the Irish Vances.

"It was Greater Appalachia's political reorientation from Democrat to Republican that redefined American politics after Nixon. And it is in Greater Appalachia where the fortunes of working-class whites seem dimmest.

"From low social mobility to poverty to divorce and drug addiction, my home is a hub of misery,” was his dismal summation.