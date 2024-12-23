ISUZU AT35 Basecamp : Derry Journal Motoring with Jim Mc Cauley
With the company expanding into the leisure market, this fully equipped Basecamp model is designed to show the ultimate potential of its go-anywhere 4X4. It retains the 1.9 litre turbo diesel power unit introduced in 2017 and is offered with a choice of a 6-speed manual or 6-speed automatic gearbox. Rated at 164PS it will reach 62mph from rest in around 12 seconds with a top speed into three figures.
On road, and the 6-speed auto gearbox provides smooth progress and is more appropriate for the lifestyle market. Drive choices can be selected ‘on the fly’, providing two- and four-wheel drive as well as low ratio four-wheel drive. Hill Start Assist and Hill Descent Control are standard as is Trailer Sway Control. Instrumentation is clear white graphics on black dials with a 4.2-inch multi-information display between the main analogue speedometer and rev counter. At night, automatic LED headlights with high beam assist provide excellent spread and range while front fog lights also feature.
The infotainment display retains a compact screen for the DAB radio, with Bluetooth connectivity, and includes a CD player. There are USB ports front and rear. Ride remains firm with an excellent steering lock helping to manoeuvre the substantial vehicle in tight spaces, supported by parking sensors and rear view camera. In keeping with other models in the range, the Basecamp weighs under 2,040kg, and is therefore subject to normal passenger car speed limits.
Blind Spot Monitor, Emergency Lane Keeping, and Rear Cross Traffic Alert are standard along with Forward Collision Warning, Autonomous Emergency Braking, Traffic Sign Recognition and Lane Departure Warning and Prevention.
For the occupants, this roomy cabin is finished in leather with powered adjustment on the drivers seat and both front seats have heated elements as standard. Occupant safety is also well catered for with height adjustable seatbelts and dual front, side, and curtain airbags, This latest Double Cab model also gets a driver’s knee airbag and a centre airbag between the front seats. For camping, slide-out units feature a cooker, fridge and sink unit with ladder access to the roof mounted tent. A shower attachment is also included. All accessories are neatly stored in fitted, slide-out cabinets.
In terms of running costs, the latest range shows improvements over its predecessors with better fuel economy and lower emissions. This 4X4 Double Cab automatic has an official combined fuel consumption of 33.6mpg (WLTP) and with a CO2 emission of 220gms/km, is liable for first year road tax towards the top of the VED scale and is in Group 50D for insurance.
This self-sufficient go-anywhere model is priced at £52,499 with only the splash white body colour included in the standard price. The optional colours come at a £700 premium. Confirming the reliability of the vehicle, Isuzu offer it with 125,000 mile / 5-Year warranty and 5-year UK and European roadside assistance.
