'It never leaves you' - Father of sectarian murder victim Paul Mc Cauley on 10th anniversary

A photo of Paul from before the attack shared by his family on the 10th anniversary of his death.

The father of Derry man Paul Mc Cauley has spoken of how the years of suffering which followed the savage and ultimately deadly sectarian attack on his son continues to impact a decade on from his death.

Sign up to our daily Derry Journal Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Derry Journal, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Paul passed away on June 6, 2015 and today is the 10th anniversary of his death. Nine years earlier, the young civil servant sustained horrific, life changing injuries that would eventually prove fatal when a Loyalist gang descended on a group of friends enjoying a barbecue in a field adjacent to their friend's house in the Waterside. Several of Paul's friends were also left with serious injuries.

Earlier, a much larger group of people had gathered in another part of the Waterside to arrange the attack.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Following the totally unprovoked sectarian assault, the young Derry man was left in a vegetative state and for the nine years that followed his devoted parents and siblings never left his side.

The last photograph of Paul before the attack, taken five hours previous at the barbecue.

"It never leaves you," Paul's father Jim told the Journal this week. "When Paul died, obviously there was relief because you saw so much suffering over the nine years. It was a big relief when he died.

"Paul would have been 49 now. He was 29 when he was attacked, I was 58. He was exactly half my age.

"Paul at that time was well established in the Civil Service and he was half way through his Open University Science Degree. He had been working in the Department of Finance in the Civil Service."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Speaking about the enduring impact of Paul's death and the intervening nine years which followed that brutal gang attack of July 15, 2006, Mr Mc Cauley added: "You cannot take it onboard unless you are caught in trauma yourself, whether it is a road accident or a street murder or a sectarian killing. It is the suddenness and the pointlessness of the death that bears heavily."

Paul Mc Cauley pictured after surgery in the aftermath of the savage attack.

In the weeks following Paul's passing at Longfield Care Home in Eglinton, the steady flow of letters and cards which arrived through the letterbox proved a comfort to the family in their grief. A few of those messages of condolence and solidarity however were anonymous, signed off anonymously with 'a Protestant family'. It was an indicator of the pervasive fear of Loyalist paramilitary reprisals if people stood up and spoke out. Indeed, during the investigation, frustration and concern was voiced by the police and others over a culture of silence that did not support the investigation at the time, and compounded the family's hurt and devastation.

In the days, months and years following the attack, Mr Mc Cauley kept a diary and when asked if he could recall those days clearly, he said: "I remember too much... At the time there were so many problems that you generally forgot yesterday's problems because there were fresh problems today. Going back to the diaries gives you a more detailed continuum of how things went.

"The diaries were useful. It was important in Paul's case because there was so much happening. You had the policing, the legal cases, his health and healthcare."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Jim Mc Cauley's devoted late wife Cathy - who sadly died just 14 months after their son passed away - was a nurse and "looked after the medical side, and I looked after the legal and the press side, although Cathy joined on more than a couple of occasions in that as well," Jim said, adding: "It was a complex commitment for nine years."

It would be December 2018 before the sentencing of the two men convicted in relation to Paul's murder concluded.

Piper John McClements (formerly known as Daryl John Proctor) from The Fountain was ordered to serve a minimum term of three years in jail for murder. He had earlier been sentenced to 12 years and served six of those in custody for grevious bodily harm in relation to the attack. Paul's DNA was found on his shoes.

Matthew Brian Gillon, of Bond Street, was sentenced to 10 years, five of those in prison, for manslaughter. He was also convicted of assaults on two of Paul's friends who had also attended the barbecue that summer's night.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The second C2 investigation spearheaded by DCI Michael Harvey concluded there was four people who attacked Paul.

Paul was left with irreversible severe brain damage and remained in a low level conscious state until he passed away from pneumonia, a complication associated with his head injury.

Both of those convicted in relation to the murder have since been released on license, Proctor for life and Gillon for five years. The cases against two others identified as suspects in the attack on Paul did not proceed for different reasons.

"It was a long haul, there was a lot of delays," Mr McCauley said as he reflected on the investigation and legal cases. "The sadness is that Cathy died before this so she didn't see the outcome of that."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Mr Mc Cauley has researched variations in sentencing in cases where people sustain head injuries from assaults and sentencing data collated revealed that attacks of this nature were rarely, if ever, taken as seriously as other types of attacks. A startling lack of consistency also emerged, which Mr Mc Cauley raised with the then Justice Minister David Ford during a meeting back in 2011.

That research into the law's response to concentrated violence to the head, particularly when the victim was on the ground and being kicked or stamped upon, was compared to the much more serious sentencing when a bladed instrument was used. In the former instances, sentences handed down over the previous years tended to be far more lenient ranging from a formal caution, probation and suspended sentences to, in a few cases, custodial sentences ranging from nine months to two years.

In terms of the investigation into Paul's murder, the files remain open.

In a statement issued to the Journal ahead of Paul's anniversary, the PSNI said there thoughts were with Paul's family and friends.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Paul’s family, friends and loved ones have had to live with unimaginable pain and sadness since he was so savagely attacked almost 19 years ago," Detective Superintendent Millar said, adding: “Such heart-breaking pain has no doubt worsened in the 10 years since Paul sadly died from the horrific and devastating injuries he sustained in what was an utterly cruel and unprovoked sectarian attack. The heartache and grief caused as a consequence of such violence, which ultimately took Paul’s life, will never end for his family, his friends and his loved ones.

“Two men were jailed in December 2018 for their role in his murder and manslaughter, but our enquiries would indicate there were others involved - that around six males were involved in the attack on Paul and his two friends as they attended a summer barbecue on Chapel Road in the Waterside on 16 July, 2006.

“A decade has passed since Paul’s death, but the loss of Paul for his family and loved ones, including for his two friends who were also attacked, is ever present every day.

"With the passage of time, and with allegiances and loyalties possibly having changed, we urge anyone with any information about the attack to call us on 101.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Information can also be provided to the independent charity Crimestoppers, with total anonymity, on 0800 555 111 or online at www.crimestoppers-uk.org

Some of those who carried out the brutal, sectarian and ultimately murderous attack on Paul and his friends, and others involved in planning it, have never faced any repercussions for what they did. Others have settled back into a life in the community, but almost 20 years on from the attack and 10 years on from Paul's death, the life sentence they and others who could have spoke up but didn't inflicted on the McCauley family goes on.