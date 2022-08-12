It’s back! Foyle Hospice male walk/run to take place on September 25

Sign up to our daily Derry Journal Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

This year’s event, which will feature a new 5k course, will take place on Sunday, September 25.

It will start from outside Sainsburys on Derry’s riverfront at 11.30am. It will end at the same location.

The walk-run was launched this week with the help of Derry City FC manager Ruaidhrí Higgins and a number of the club’s players.

Derry City FC manager Ruaidhri Higgins and players Joe Thomson, Ronan Boyce, Sadou Diallo and Jamie McGonigle show their support for next month’s Foyle Hospice male walk-run.

The event will raise much needed funds for the Foyle Hospice.

A spokesperson for the Hospice said: “The Covid-19 crisis has put a strain on our healthcare system, making Foyle Hospice Specialist Palliative Care Services more critical than ever with increased patient admissions and referrals for Home Care and Young Person Counselling. We need help to ensure we can provide high quality compassionate care to individuals with terminal and life-limiting illness while supporting their families and carers.”

Following a super female walk in June, next month’s event is expected to the biggest yet, with men from all walks of life joining together and walking/running as one for their community.

The September 25 event will, say organisers, continue to follow the current pandemic restrictions.

Those taking part will receive a specially commissioned T-shirt to mark the special occasion.

Noel McMonagle, of the Foyle Hospice, said: “The Foyle Hospice Male Walk has been running annually since 2004. We are delighted that Derry City FC will be supporting the event this year.

“We have had the honour of caring for local patients and their families since 1991 and, with the help and support of our community, we can continue to provide specialist palliative care services and counselling to our patients and their families. All proceeds from the Male Walk helps towards the running costs of the Hospice and the Specialist Palliative Care Services that we offer our community; every registration will make a difference to someone in our community. We want men of all ages to join us this year. We are back together and we want everyone to see the power of positive actions. The Male Walk is a very special event and we are excited to be back this year making a difference.”