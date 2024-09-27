'It's going to be epic:' Derry girl Diona Doherty brings new comedy 'Sex In The City Hall' to the Forum this weekend

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Derry woman Diona Doherty’s hilarious new show ‘Sex In The City Hall’ takes to the stage at Derry’s Millennium Forum this weekend.

Ahead of the local dates, Diona, who crafted the show dubbed the ‘ultimate girls’ night out’ with her husband, Sean Hegarty, spoke to the Journal about how it has the ‘best four comedy actresses in the country,’ how she identifies as ‘Miranda’ from the iconic ‘Sex and the City,’ her upcoming stint at Edinburgh Fringe and how she and how the women of Northern Ireland are ‘hilarious’.

‘Sex In The City Hall,’ explained Diona, is about four women ‘who work in city hall as civil servants and each character isn’t unlike the ones we know and love form the iconic Sex In The City’.

" There one cool fashionista, one reserved straight lacer, one sex mad free spirit and one well… oddball.

Diona Doherty.

"My husband and I wrote this show together, following the success of my previous shows, ‘Bridesmaids of Northern Ireland’ and ‘The Hen do,’ that played in the Millennium Forum these past two years.

"When we write together we bring two different angles to the creative table. I like to build funny characters and Sean is great at punchy jokes. It works. Now, we kill each other in the process… but a play gets written and a great show gets made.”

The show, as adds, is a ‘bloody great night out’.

“Four ladies, who work in city hall as civil servants learn that for one of them, today is their last day. So, they decide to ‘stick it to the man’, say ‘NO SURRENDER’ and take City Hall hostage by barricading themselves inside.

'Sex In The City Hall'.

"They shall not, they shall not be moved until all of their jobs are secure. But, a major PSNI style information leak means the world finds out about the women’s most intimate secrets, causing a massive unrest at camp. Will they survive the night and secure all their jobs? This show is about female friendship, women backing women, but most importantly it’s a bloody great night out.

"Complete with a Zumba routine, a boxing session that we’ve called staff training and loads of laugh out loud jokes, this show is an opportunity for you to grab your friends and take that night out you deserve.”

Diona added how she ‘can’t explain’ what it feels like to see incredible actresses and a talented cast interpret her words and writing on stage.

The show stars Jayne Wisener, best known for her roles in ‘Sweeney Todd’ and ‘The Inbetweeners,’ Jo Donnelly from ‘The Hen Do’ and ‘Women on the Verge of HRT,’ Rosie McClelland from ‘Game Of Thrones’ and ‘Romeo and Juliet,’ and Mary McGurk from ‘Marcella’ and ‘My Left Nut.’ It is directed by the acclaimed Ciaran Nolan of ‘Derry Girls’ and ‘London Irish’ fame.

“We honestly have four of the best comedy actresses in the country in this show. Each one of them takes a joke we’ve written and elevates it to a new level of funny.

"The physical comedy oozes from each of them. I can’t explain to you how exciting it is when this happens. We are so lucky to have the best of the best in this show and a brilliant comedy actor and director, directing the show too.”

With a title ‘Sex In The City Hall,’ the show is no doubt inspired by the show ‘Sex In The City.’ Diona explained how it is so.

“We all want to be a Carrie but I actually think I’m a Miranda. I’m all go-go-go. The inspiration lays in the characters each having those individual identities, like the ladies in Sex In The City. This show is also cool to look at, as each character has their own colour.

" Like a power ranger or… a crayon. Their costume and their work areas on set are all themed within their colour and it’s VERY cool. Our set designer Tracey Lyndsey is also a Derry Girl and has created a stunning look for the show.”

Diona has performed in her own shows on stage before, but doesn’t in this one. She told how ‘Mum duties’ came first, but she ‘couldn’t imagine’ anyone else playing the roles.

“I’m usually in all of my shows, except the Christmas ones as I usually film The Blame Game during those months. This time I decided not to be in this show as my little girl, who is three, started preschool the same week rehearsals began.

"And knowing that, from earlier in the year, I wanted to do Mum duties and be able to take her to and from preschool, which I know is a privilege that I can avail of. I wanted to pick her up and hear all about her day and I knew if I was rehearsing for three weeks full time, that’d be impossible.

" I’m glad we have the cast that we do though, I couldn’t imagine anyone else playing those roles, now. However, I watched a run through of it last week and howled laughing and felt the teeniest bit gutted that I wasn’t in it. It’s going to be epic.”

Despite both of their successes, Diona admitted she and Sean both still get nervous putting their work ‘out there’.

“Very nervous. It’s a lot of work writing, creating and producing a show. Much more than we ever imagined, in all honesty and you just hope that people love it.

"Especially in this day and age, when a night out is hard to come by with everything being so expensive. We really want our shows to be a night of full on belly laughter and for the audience to leave, entertained. And when we start to hear those first laughs, in any show we’ve written, it’s the best.”

Diona is, once again, off to the Edinburgh Fringe, which she’s very excited about.

“I went to the Edinburgh fringe this year for just a week. GOT MILF did really well there and I am so excited to have extended the tour with four more dates this Autumn (dionadoherty.co.uk for tickets).

"I will do the full month of the fringe with my new stand up show next year, but this year my kids are too wee to have their Mammy gone for a month. Next year though, I’ll take them with me.”

Diona told how she thinks Ireland, north and south, is ‘’definitely getting there’ in terms of female-focused shows.

“There are now so many more female comics from when I started five years ago, which is amazing. I try to do two plays a year in theatres in N.I and hopefully more can be produced too. The women of N.I are hilarious. And the comedy talent is world class. It’s only a matter of time.”

Following the ‘Sex In The City Hall’ run, Diona and Sean we will ‘do our Christmas show for the Grand Opera House in Belfast’.

" Sean’s joke book ‘Let Me Tell You A Joke’ is released on September 27 and available on Amazon. It’s been translated into loads of languages and has sold all around the world on presale.

"Then I’ll do the Blame Game and film for a new drama before we take our first child-free trip for a few days to New York, where we will both gig in The Dead Rabbit. I’m dreading leaving the kids but they’ll be spoilt rotten by their grand parents they’ll forget us by the time we get to customs in Dublin.”

Sex In The City Hall will be at the Millennium Forum on Friday 27 and Saturday 28 September.

Visit millenniumforum.co.uk or call the Box Office on 71 264455 (option 1).