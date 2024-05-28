'It’s important to me to bring this book home:' Derry poet Mícheál McCann launches 'Devotion'

Devotion is published by The Gallery Press.

Mícheál McCann is a Derry native, based in Belfast, who has just launched a book of poems, titled ‘Devotion’ with Gallery Press.He spoke to the Journal about his love of poetry, the book’s themes and how and why he rewrote one of the most famous Irish-language poems.

Can you tell us about yourself?

I’m a poet originally from Derry, and live in Belfast with my partner and an improbably large black cat. I lived in South Belfast for a long time but have just moved to North Belfast, just by the Waterworks where Anna Burns’ Milkman begins. I left Derry at eighteen to study English at Queen’s University Belfast, but don’t feel like I left Derry entirely because (as most Derry emigrés do, I imagine) I converse with my mother daily via telephone. So my accent is still there. I’ve been writing seriously since my twenties, and I’m very fortunate to be launching a book of poems with Gallery Press, Ireland’s most prestigious poetry publisher. And more, I’m really happy to be bringing it to an event in Derry this month.

When and why did you start writing poetry?

Sign up to our daily Derry Journal Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Derry Journal, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Mícheál McCann.

I was one of those boringly precocious children that had a sense of where I wanted to go from a very young age. My mother recounts me wanting to read billboards from the age of three. What a brat! When I started reading poetry seriously as a teenager, I was compelled by how they held and withheld meaning, and for a young gay person in Derry who didn’t feel like he could state explicitly how he felt, poetry posed a vessel where I could encase what I was thinking or feeling, and it be a safe thing. The rest is history really. I keep doing it because it’s the way I see things now. Poems are these little mechanisms that contain time, how you felt about something at a certain time, an image of a sibling or a relationship or a tree that isn’t there anymore. Schools teach poetry so badly, there’s no mechanised way of reading or writing it. I think poetry is our greatest resource towards a history of human emotion, and I frankly feel privileged to contribute the tiniest little stitch on a very legendary bardic tradition in this country.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

What inspires you and what are the subjects and issues you like to write about?

I don’t have a grand intention or narrative or directive behind what I write about. Simply, I write about what I’m interested in. What catches my eye might be totally inane to you. Poetry’s trick is to offer a poet’s way of seeing something to a reader, and then they might see something slightly differently, even if it’s just during the course of reading. I write about love poems a lot, being a gay Irish man nowadays, but also I write about animals (I am devoted to cats!), the Irish landscape, religious thought, swimming, food, and so on.

Can you tell me about your new book of poems and why you have decided to launch it?

Devotion, published by The Gallery Press in the Republic, is my first full collection of poems. I’d written smaller pamphlets of poems in 2020 and 2022, but this is a full-throated piece of work. It’s a book of poems that looks at the way we devote ourselves to different things, be that animals, romantic love, books, parents, children, and how life is only really bearable if you devote an aspect of your attention to something beyond yourself. There’s lots of monks and cats and love poems throughout, but the book, in part, is about devoting yourself to staying alive too. I’m launching it in Derry on 22nd May at Little Acorns Bookstore, mainly because poems are designed to communicated in some way, be that to a reader or a listener, so it’s a bit of a necessity!

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Derry has a rich history, both historical and contemporary, of poets and writers, from Paul Wilkins to Colette Bryce to Emily Cooper, and it’s important to me to bring this book home, as it were. Jenni Doherty at Little Acorns Bookstore is such an amazing force in the book world in Derry, and we’re the richer for her. I’ll be launching the book with award-winning poet Stephen Sexton, and I’m really looking forward to it.

You have rewritten Caoineadh Airt Uí Laoghaire - can you tell me about that please?