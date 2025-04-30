'It's not how you start, it's how you finish:' Pat McArt receives ATU Alumni Award
The ATU said that, with a career spanning over three decades, the journalist and author is best known for his impactful editorial leadership at the Derry Journal, where his work shaped public conversation during some of the most pivotal moments in Northern Ireland’s recent history.
Receiving his award at the conferring ceremony in Letterkenny with his wife Rosie, Pat McArt said: “I'm absolutely honoured to receive this ATU Alumni Award. It means a lot to me. We were the first cohort of students to arrive here in 1971. And seeing this as the first year of the ATU Alumni Award, it closes the circle as far as I'm concerned brilliantly. For those graduating today, it's not how you start, it's how you finish. The standard of education being provided here is absolutely first class.”
The 2025 Alumni Awards marked the launch of a new ATU tradition, celebrating graduates who have demonstrated exceptional leadership, innovation, and positive impact in their professions and communities.
Pat McArt is one of seven distinguished alumni recognised at the 2025 ATU Alumni Awards, which celebrated graduates who have demonstrated determination, ambition, and impact across a wide range of sectors. Other recipients included leaders in, business, engineering, sport, and health sciences:
Breege Conroy Walsh, Founder & Managing Director, BWC MedTech Consulting – Alumni Award in Science & Health
Dr Shane Loughlin, Founder and President, ESE Academy – Alumni Award in Engineering & Computing
Enda Mc Guane, Head of Asset Management, Land Development Agency – Alumni Award in Business
Evelyn O’Toole, Founder & CEO, Complete Laboratory Solutions (CLS) – Alumni Award in Science & Health
Lauren Cadden, Record-breaking Irish Sprinter and Paris 2024 Olympian – President’s Alumni Award
Lisa Lynch, Senior Manager R&D, Boston Scientific - Alumni Award in Science & Health
The awards are presented during ATU’s Spring Conferring Ceremonies, held across its campuses on April29 (ATU Donegal), 30 April (ATU Sligo), and 01 May (ATU Galway Mayo). The ceremonies brought together students, staff, families, and friends to celebrate those who graduated and the achievements of ATU’s most inspiring alumni.
