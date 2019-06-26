‘Ivan and John walked side by side for equality and peace’ - Pat Hume

Pat Hume today spoke of how the late Ivan Cooper and her husband had walked and worked together for peace and justice in Ireland.

In a statement issued on behalf of John and Pat Hume on the death of Ivan Cooper this morning, Pat Hume paid tribute to Mr Cooper (75), who passed away earlier this morning.

John Hume and Ivan Cooper. (Photo - Tom Heaney, nwpresspics)

“We are deeply saddened to learn of the death of our dear friend Ivan Cooper,” Mrs Hume said.

“Ivan and John walked side by side, hand in hand, in their shared desire for equality, justice and peace in Ireland.

“Ivan was the embodiment of the non-violent and non-sectarian movement for change that was the campaign for civil rights.

“His commitment and courage and his desire and determination to tackle these issues never waned. Nor did his friendship and relationship with John and me. He was loyal friend and constant visitor to John in recent years even as both battled ill-health.

“Ivan Cooper will forever hold a special place, not only, in our hearts but in the history of this island and in the continuing of the fight for civil rights and social justice.

“We send our condolences to Ivan’s wife Frances, daughters Sinead and Bronagh and wider family circle.”