Jacqueline Gallagher has said Derry is currently experiencing a ‘profound cost of living crisis’ with ‘a prevailing fall in living standards’ after Advice North West reported over 22,000 crisis queries in last year.

The manager of the Derry citizens’ advice service issued the stark observation after the organisation published its annual report for the 2023/24 financial year.

“At Advice North West offices in Derry and Strabane we are currently experiencing the worse effects and causes of poverty, including rising living costs, inadequate social security provision, lack of homes,” she said in her annual manager’s report.

"Poverty is placing huge pressures on our clients and their families, each day we are witnessing the main impacts of impoverishment on our clients who are presenting with serious mental and physical ill health.

Alderman Niree McMorris, Jacqueline Gallagher and Bernie Heery pictured before the Advice North West AGM last week.

“Our staff have galvanised around our purpose and provided for our people the help they need to navigate the complexities of everyday life dealing with over 22,000 client enquiries this annum,” she added.

The report reveals that Advice NW dealt with 22,535 enquiries between April 2023 and March 2024 with the vast majority related to benefits (15,698).

By category: other (1,130), housing (793), employment (568), travel (485), health (343), consumer (281), debt (240), legal (219), tax (177), family (175), immigration (163), education (109) and signposting (3) queries accounted for the remainder.

The annual report argues welfare reform has sparked an increase in poverty levels across Derry and Strabane.

Kevin Bradley, Treasurer and Gerry Deeney, pictured during last week's AGM.

"We are witnessing under Welfare Reform the biggest review of Welfare Benefits since Beveridge [William Beveridge’s 1942 Social Insurance and Allied Services report recommended widespread social reforms] and a prevailing fall in standards of living for our children, our elderly and particularly sick and disabled.

"Current policies do little to address these relentless damaging and ruinous inequalities that place our people in very precarious situations.

"We are in the midst of a profound cost of living crisis with huge implications for our clients.

Alderman Niree McMorris and Rosaleen French in discussion before last week's AGM.

"The intention of Welfare Reform and introduction of Universal Credit was to simplify the benefits system for all and increase employability however in reality - clients find navigation of the system daunting and are often worse off,” the report states.

Advice NW chairman Sam McPherson said: “Extremely challenging economic times coupled with changes to welfare law and the social security benefit system mean our role and job in helping people navigate the process is vital and necessary.”

Mr. McPherson noted that the Derry and Strabane area ‘witnesses very high and persistent levels of poverty, high levels of unemployment, high rates of disability and limiting long-term illness, low wages, poor quality part-time jobs and obstacles to working mothers accessing childcare’.

This high level of need, he said, ‘manifests as a surge in the number of people seeking our help, needing our advice and advocacy support – not only the numbers and demand but the intricate complexity of interrelating problems’.

Bernie Heery, Sandra Duffy and Jacqueline Gallagher pictured at the Advice North West AGM last week.

“In addition, [as] the implementation of welfare reform begins to bite, individuals, families and communities are experiencing an unprecedented level of concern, fear and hopelessness,” he observed.