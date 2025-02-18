James Barker’s father recalls ‘precious moments’ on Lough Swilly with ‘caring, fun-loving son’

The father of James Barker has recalled how his final private moments with his son were spent on a fishing boat on Lough Swilly prior to his murder in the Omagh bombing.

Victor Barker provided testimony to the Omagh Bombing Inquiry by video link on Monday.

He told the inquiry how he and James had spent ‘precious moments together’ the day before the Real IRA atrocity.

"On the morning of August 14, 1998 James had come with me to Ballyliffin Golf Club to caddy for me in a practice round for a pro-am...In the afternoon, rather than spend our time in the golf course, we had hired a boat to go fishing because James always said how much he wanted to fish in Lough Swilly and it was here that James had his last private words with me as we sat together on the boat.

James Barker was 12 years of age when he was killed in the Omagh bomb.

"He told me how much he loved being in Ireland, and being there made his mother happy and he was looking forward to going to Campbell College in Belfast after the summer holiday. He told me that the only thing he missed about being in Ireland was not having me with him all the time,” Mr. Barker told the inquiry on Monday.

The inquiry heard how James had been born on August 2, 1986, in Spelthorne, Surrey, but at the time of the Omagh bombing was living in Buncrana, approximately 12 miles north of his mother Donna Maria Barker’s home town of Derry.

The family decided to move to Buncrana after James’ maternal grandparents retired to the Inishowen town.

"This inspired my wife's desire initially to purchase a holiday home in Buncrana, as my wife longed to return to Ireland. However, what was to have been a temporary home for her and the children turned into a permanent residence, because she felt this would be an idyllic way of life for herself and her children,” Mr. Barker said.

James' father Victor Barker spoke to the Omagh Bombing Inquiry on Monday February 17, 2025.

They purchased a property on Military Road at Porthaw.

Mr. Barker continued: "It was a great time for James who loved being there, but he always said how much he missed me as I had to stay in England to work.

"However, I would come to Ireland every three weeks or so to see the family at weekends.

"Looking back it makes me realise how precious time is and how much I treasure the moments that I had with my son. James would write to me from time to time.

"He would tell me how he wanted to become a lawyer when he grew up so that he could take over my firm and give me a rest. He was a kind and caring boy. He always had a positive and happy demeanour.”

At the time of the bombing Spanish student Lucretia Blasco Baselga was staying with the Barkers.

Her brother Fernando (aged 12) was lodging with neighbours.

“On the morning of August 15, James was up early and was very excited to have breakfast with me. However, whilst we were eating, my daughter Estella, who was due to go on a trip to the Ulster American Folk Park with Lucretia in Omagh, told my wife she was not feeling well and would not be going with Lucretia and Fernando.

"James immediately asked if he could go in her place and I'm sure that a day with friends getting up to mischief would be much more appealing to him than caddying for his father. This was the last time I saw my son alive,” said Mr. Barker.

After playing golf that afternoon Mr. Barker went to a local restaurant.

“My father-in-law came into the restaurant at around 6pm and told me that there was no sign of the children and that he had heard there had been a dreadful accident. I drove to the Garda station and they told me that the phone lines to Omagh were down and recommended that we try to contact local hospitals to see if we could locate my son,” he told the inquiry.

At 10pm a neighbour said something serious had happened and it was linked to a bomb.

“Around this time I discovered that Lucretia was in a hospital in Belfast. I felt immediate guilt as her parents had left her in our care,” Mr. Barker said, telling the inquiry that he later received a telephone call from Father Shane Bradley, who asked him to go to Omagh.

"We were told to go to the Omagh Leisure Centre, and upon arrival I was taken aside and my wife was taken to a room (which I now know was for the families of the deceased victims).

"I was asked what identifying marks James had on his body, and I replied that he had a large mole at the back of his right leg and he had blonde hair and a very slim build,” he stated.

In the early hours of the following morning he was taken to an army barracks where a temporary mortuary had been established.

"We were asked to identify James. Those moments probably play on my mind more than anything. I cannot begin to describe what those hours were like.

"I experienced feelings and emotions which I cannot put into words. The sense of helplessness was beyond description. The next few hours were simply hell. I was approached sometime after identifying his body to identify the body of Fernando, Lucretia's brother,” Mr. Barker said.

The inquiry heard how James’ life was ‘full of promise’ and how he was an ‘outgoing, caring and a very fun-loving child’.

"He loved sport and was very athletic. He was gentle, and all the other children at the school really loved him,” his father said.

James, Mr. Barker concluded had his life taken, in the ‘most evil and barbaric fashion’.

"We should all remember that pain has no nationality and no borders, but neither does the love of the human heart,” he stated.