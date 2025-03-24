Japanese artist duo Kyunchome to showcase All Living Things are Breathing Now at Artlink Fort Dunree

Artlink has announced the opening of All Living Things are Breathing Now, a captivating new solo exhibition by the Japanese artist duo Kyunchome.

This thought-provoking showcase, curated by Keith Whittle, explores the intricate relationships between coastal ecosystems, human histories, and the enduring resilience of life.

The new exhibition, made possible with funding from the Arts Council of Ireland and the Ogasawara Foundation, opens to the public with a preview from 6-8pm at Artlink Fort Dunree on Friday, March 28. The artists and curator will be present to introduce the works.

Kyunchome – comprising artists Nabuchi (b. 1984, Mito) and Honma Eri (b. 1987, Yokohama) – creates immersive video installations and artworks that delve into the complexities of coastal spaces.

These are places where land and sea meet, where life adapts and persists, and where the scars of climate change and human intervention are deeply felt.

Through their work, Kyunchome invites us to reflect on the interconnectedness of all living things and the fragile beauty of our shared environments.

Kyunchome also recalls being captivated by Ireland’s mythology and animistic culture during a childhood project, finding it reminiscent of Japan’s spiritual connection to nature.

This fascination led to a longing to visit Ireland, seen as a place that listens to the voices of nature and non-human beings – a perspective deemed vital in today’s world:

“When I was in elementary school, we had a class project where we had to choose a foreign country to research, and I chose Ireland. I clearly remember being fascinated by Irish mythology and animistic culture, which felt unexpectedly familiar to me, almost like a connection to Japan.

“Since then, Ireland has always been a place I longed to visit. I have this impression that Ireland is a country that truly listens to the voices of beings other than humans and to the voice of nature itself.

"I believe that kind of attitude is profoundly important in our modern world. I am convinced that we will gain new insights and inspiration from Ireland’s nature and culture.”

For Kyunchome, the sea holds a transformative power, stripping away social identities and reducing existence to a single, equal life among all living creatures.

“I often dive into the sea. The sea transforms me into something abstract. When I am underwater, I feel as if all the layers of my identity peel away – Japanese, woman, artist, human. All those social markers fall off, and I return to being just a single life, nothing more. In that state, I can see all living creatures as equal lives. It is an extraordinary moment.”

In All Living Things are Breathing Now, Kyunchome also hopes visitors will engage deeply with their inner selves and memories, particularly those tied to the sea and horizon. The exhibition features works designed to bridge the gap between the audience and the ocean, offering a unique and immersive encounter.

Their goal is to evoke joy, peace, and a renewed appreciation for the natural world through art.

“I hope that visitors will imagine, and listen carefully – not only to distant worlds but also to their own inner self. I believe that art is not about trying to understand the work itself, but about valuing what you remember, feel, or imagine when encountering it. Try to recall your own memories of the sea, or the horizon. One of the works, in particular, is designed to create a connection between the sea in front of the Artlink gallery and the audience. I hope that visitors can have a joyful and peaceful time with this exhibition – and to importantly experience a new way of encountering the sea.”

Renowned curator Keith Whittle, shared his excitement ahead of the new solo exhibition: “Kyunchome’s work is a powerful reminder of how art can connect us to the world around us. This thought-provoking exhibition is not just about the sea or the coast – it’s about us, our histories, and our futures. I hope visitors will leave feeling inspired to think more deeply about their relationship with the natural world.”

Artlink Project Coordinator Rebecca Strain said: “Kyunchome’s exhibition resonates with coastal communities like Inishowen, where the sea is central to life. It celebrates resilience and the deep ties between land, sea, and humanity, urging reflection on local and global coastal challenges and our role in shaping their future.”

Artlink Project Coordinator Martha McCulloch added: “Kyunchome’s exhibition, All Living Things are Breathing Now, is a unique experience that resonates with all. Whether from a coastal community or simply curious, visitors will find something meaningful. Join us for the preview and let Kyunchome’s art take you on an unforgettable journey.”

: All Living Things are Breathing Now will run at Artlink Fort Dunree, Linsfort, Buncrana until April 27, daily from 10.30am until 4.30pm.

Visit www.artlink.ie Facebook.com/Artlinkfortdunreepage or contact a member of the Artlink team on 00353 838696513.