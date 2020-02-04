Jason to take a ‘leap’ for Air Ambulance NI

An Air Ambulance paramedic is to take a leap next month by abseiling down the iconic Tower Museum.

The organisation is encouraging local people to challenge themselves and do something daring for a great cause by taking part in the abseil.

The inaugural event will take place on Sunday, March 1, the day after 2020’s leap day.

Helicopter Emergency Medical Service (HEMS) paramedic Jason Rosborough will be the first person to abseil down the museum.

“As a service we rely heavily on charitable donations to keep us in the air, delivering critical care to patients who have suffered trauma throughout Northern Ireland.”

He encouraged others to get involved to raise funds for the organisation. “I will be the first person off the mark, abseiling down the Tower Museum. By raising sponsorship for taking on this exciting challenge, we will all be helping to raise much needed funds for Air Ambulance NI.”

The air ambulance has been tasked to the Derry City and Strabane council area 134 times since it was established in 2017.

Air Ambulance NI is a local charity that provides the HEMS for Northern Ireland, together with its partners at the Northern Ireland Ambulance Service.

The service brings urgent medical assistance to anywhere in the North, operating seven days a week for 12 hours per day.

It can get to anywhere in the North in approximately 25 minutes and effectively brings emergency hospital care direct to the casualty.

Air Ambulance NI needs to raise £2million each year to maintain the service.

To register for the abseil, visit the Air Ambulance website at www.airambulanceni.org or by calling the charity on 028 9262 2677.

Registration costs £40 and each participant is asked to raise a minimum of £55 to help keep the team flying to trauma patients.