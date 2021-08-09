Jeremy Corbyn MP, former Labour leader to speak at Derry Féile this week

Jeremy Corbyn.

Corbyn will take part in a discussion event with former Sinn Féin MLA Raymond McCartney.

The interview will be streamed online via Féile’s various social media platforms on Wednesday August 11 at 9pm.

First elected to parliament in 1983, the MP for Islington North, served as Leader of the Labour party from September 2015 to April 2020.

A spokesperson for Féile said: “Corbyn has had a fascinating political and personal journey which has focussed on anti-racism, anti imperialism, LGBT+ rights, transport, the environment, opposition to nuclear weapons and military intervention, Trade Union policies, Miscarriages of Justice and more.

“He has been a friend of Ireland for many years. His international interests are widespread with particular attention to human rights, peace and justice.

“He has travelled widely and continues to support those areas and communities affected by unresolved conflict including the Western Sahara, Chagos Islands, the Middle East, Africa, Latin America, Ireland, West Papua, the Dalit community, the Rohingya. He has been awarded the Sean McBride Peace Prize and the Gandhi International Peace Award.

“Each and every one of us has a part to play in ensuring change, and we must continue to do everything we can to bring about a kinder and fairer world. By the strength of our own common endeavour we achieve more than we achieve alone, and we do it for the Many, and not the Few.”