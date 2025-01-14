Jim ‘Mossy' Moyne remembered as republican revolutionary who loved Derry and its people

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

The late Jim ‘Mossy’ Moyne was remembered as a dedicated republican and revolutionary who loved Derry and its people at a commemoration marking the 50th anniversary of his death this week.

"He was proud of this place. There is a great picture of Jim in happier times sitting in a car next to his friend Thomas McFadden at a checkpoint at the bottom of the Folly, and so it is fitting that it is here where we gather tonight, not far from that spot,” Jim’s nephew Rónán Moyne told those gathered at the republican monument on the Lecky Road on Monday evening.

Family, friends and former comrades came out in numbers to remember the late IRA Volunteer from the Bogside who died aged 29 after suffering an asthma attack whilst interned at Long Kesh on January 13, 1975.

Delivering the main oration in honour of his uncle Mr. Moyne observed: “Jim has often been defined by how he died, yet he was much more than that. He was a fun loving, caring and decent person. Jim loved life and sought enjoyment and the positives in all that he experienced.

Some of the attendance at the Jim Moyne 50th Anniversary Commemoration held at the Republican Monument in Lecky Road on Monday evening.

“He wasn’t one for complaining. He loved the people of Derry, the dance halls, the humour and the craic. He loved music, art and craft work and was often slagged in the Moyne household for having too keen an interest in his appearance and clothing.

"He made friends easily, but it has been said that his divilment and sense of adventure got him and his friends into a few scrapes over the years.”

The commemoration was chaired by Jim’s brother Pat and commenced with a reading of the Proclamation of the Irish Republic by his niece Bronagh.

The roll of honour was read by Kate Carlin, wreaths were laid, and Eamonn Lynch recited a poem in memory of his friend.

Mr. Moyne told those gathered how Jim had known poverty and disadvantage from a young age.

“We came from humble beginnings. Our family lived with our aunt Maggie for a time in Brooke Street Avenue off Bishop Street, as we had no home of our own, due to the lack of housing in Derry.

"But there was a burning pride in Derry and our family along with our neighbours got on with it, building a sense of community that fostered happy memories and lasting friendships.”

Eamonn Lynch, a former internee, reads a poem he has written for his friend Jim Moyne.

Having moved to Cable Street in the Bogside and trained as a dental technician Jim became involved in the republican movement around 18 months before the events of Bloody Sunday.

"Jim realised that not only was resistance needed but so was revolution if the Irish people were ever to live in justice and peace. He soon volunteered to become involved in an effort to restore the Republic.

“Jim bravely pursued that goal until he was abducted and taken hostage by the British army in the Bogside after leaving a relative’s home on Good Friday 1973.

“From this point onwards and to this day, Jim and our family were to receive a very British form of justice.

A floral tribute is laid at the Republican Monument in Lecky Road on Monday evening during the Jim Moyne 50th Anniversary Commemoration.

“He was taken to Ballykelly for torture and was then interned in Long Kesh. His Internment Order was signed by a local cop and not by the Secretary of State at the time, making his internment even by Britain’s standards, unlawful.

“He was denied essential medical treatment throughout his time in Long Kesh and along with his comrades was kept in conditions that the EEC at the time labelled as ‘not fit for pigs’.

"He was not considered for release, despite his deteriorating health and by the time of his death had been interned for almost two years,” said Mr. Moyne.

When Long Kesh was burned in October 1974 Jim was exposed to CR gas or dibenzoxazepine, an incapacitant deployed against prisoners in the internment camp.

After he took ill in Compound 8 of Long Kesh on the early morning of January 13, 1975 his fellow prisoners were insistent that the camp guards did not answer an alarm bell they had sounded for medical assistance.

Kate Carlin reads the Derry IRA Roll of Honour at the Jim Moyne 50th Anniversary Commemoration held at the Republican Monument in Lecky Road on Monday evening.

“On the night of his death, the screws failed to respond to an alarm bell as Jim gasped for breath,” Mr. Moyne related on Monday. “His comrades tried in vain to help him, they broke down the door of the hut and carried him on a mattress to the gate, such was their concern and urgency to get him attention.”

Those gathered on the Lecky Road were told the Moyne family never received justice for the death of Jim.

"Let’s set the record straight. It was Britain who murdered Jim; it is Britain who refuses to acknowledge its role in his death; it is Britain who denies families like ours full truth about our loved ones' deaths; it is they who hide behind national security despite victims being dead for decades often 30, 40 and 50 years; it is they who continue to occupy and partition our country imposing their writ and law upon us.

"It is they who export their techniques of terror all over the globe including to Palestine. How do you reconcile with that?

"We have not had acknowledgement, never mind truth, justice or accountability,” said Mr. Moyne.

To mark this milestone anniversary the Moyne family have decided to write a book about Jim’s life and death.

"It will tell the story of a life cut short by state violence. We will document our family’s lived history and the backdrop to what happened, preserving stories and first-hand accounts of Jim to challenge and resist the state’s narrative and attempts to erase or sanitise its role in his killing.”

Mr. Moyne concluded: “For us tonight we remember Jim as a Republican. He was dedicated to a vision which saw independence not as an end in itself, but as a means to create a better society. To view it any other way, for Jim, would have been to sell the republican cause short.”