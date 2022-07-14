John Byrne - ‘a legend who will never be forgotten’ - is laid to rest

Hundreds of mourners attended Requiem Mass for Mr Byrne, formerly of Bruckless, which was celebrated by Malin Parish Priest Fr Peter Devlin at St. Patrick’s Church, Aughaclay, Malin. Over 400 people from across the world watched online.

The 72-year-old father and grandfather was known across the North West through his business, Byrne Seafoods, from which he delivered fresh fish to numerous chip shops, restaurants and cafes. Mr Byrne was also well-known for his community and voluntary work, which included his decades-long involvement with Malin GAA, work within local schools and politics, as well as years of fundraising for community services.

Fr Devlin told those gathered how the untimely loss of ‘such a large character’ had been met with ‘a great loss and sadness’ within the local community.

The late John Byrne.

He was also ‘energetic and all of that led to a great sense of joy and friendliness that he showed towards everyone he met, and will be remembered for.’

Fr Devlin told how Mr Byrne, who lifted the collection baskets in the Church, was devoted to his Catholic faith and this was part of his ‘core set of values.’

Mr Byrne’s loves and interests were poignantly represented in the gifts presented at his funeral. They included a photograph of the family he adored, as well as a fish box from Byrne Seafoods. There was also a pack of playing cards, which represented how he and his best friend travelled Donegal together playing cards, along with a Malin GAA jersey, as he was ‘never happier’ than when he was supporting them. Also presented by his grandchildren was a prize-winning rosette that he was presented with for his pedigree Charolais cattle.

In the Eulogy, Mr Byrne’s son Jonathan and daughter Celine told of a dedicated family man who was devoted to his local community.

Born on September 23, 1949 in Bruckless, Mr Byrne was brought to Malin by ‘fate’ in 1974 and married his soulmate, Susan. They went on to have nine children and 14 grandchildren. He was ‘never off the road,’ due to his business, which employed numerous people in the community over 40 years. Mourners heard how Mr Byrne’s ‘incredible work ethic’ extended to his community work and volunteering and - after his family - his ‘greatest passion’ was Malin GAA and he was a ‘dedicated committee member with many roles - but none as important as club treasurer.’

He always had a friendly word for all and ‘was on cloud nine’ last Sunday when Malin was promoted back to Division One. Members of Malin GAA conducted a Guard of Honour at the funeral today.

Celine told mourners how her father deeply loved his family and they also loved him and he was delighted to attend a big family reunion just two weeks ago. “However you knew him, whatever you called him, he was definitely one of life’s great characters.