John Mitchel’s to get new expanded changing facilities

John Mitchel's are set to get expanded changing facilities under new proposals lodged with Derry City and Strabane District Council.

The Claudy football club have applied for permission to develop improved accommodation at its playing fields on the Cumber Road.

The application is for the retention of its existing changing facilities and the erection of a single-storey side extension with associated alterations.

A design and access statement prepared by McGirr Architects Ltd. shows the new development will sit sympathetically within the surrounding wooded landscape.