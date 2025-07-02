Joshua Johnston says studying at Magee was a ‘chance to grow’ as he graduates with Business degree

Joshua Johnston has described study at Ulster University’s Magee College campus in Derry as transformative upon his graduation with a BSc Hons Business Studies with Options (Marketing).

Sign up to our daily Derry Journal Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Derry Journal, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

“For me, university was about much more than a qualification – it was a chance to grow, challenge myself, and find out who I really am,” says Joshua, who moved away from home for the first time to study in Derry,” said the Newtownabbey student.

He explained: “It was the perfect location – close enough to stay connected to home, but far enough to build my independence.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Joshua found the marketing strand of the degree to be a perfect match.

Joshua Johnston

He said: “Each year brought industry-focused business projects into our coursework. In first year, we organised a fundraising event for Foyle Foodbank, and seeing the direct impact we could make was hugely motivating.”

But the academic success is only part of Joshua’s story. From forming friendships with classmates and flatmates to getting involved in university life as a Campus Ambassador, highlights came both in and out of the classroom.

“I was proud to be part of a team that welcomed new students during Welcome Week and ran events like Winter Graduation and campus tours. The atmosphere of support and collaboration among staff and students was really special.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

One of the most defining parts of Joshua’s time at Ulster, however, came through sport.

“I grew up watching American Football with my family, and in second year I finally gave it a go myself – joining the Ulster University Elks. I never imagined I’d be named Overall Most Valuable Player and Players’ Player of the Year in my final year. That recognition, especially coming from my teammates, meant the world.”

There were challenges along the way, especially returning to final year after a placement year away.

“It was difficult coming back to a new cohort – many of my old friends had already graduated. But a few of us were in the same boat after placement, and we supported each other right to the finish line.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

That placement year experience proved to be a crucial stepping stone. After completing his degree, Joshua began a six-month role with Visit Derry as a Digital Marketing Officer, creating content to promote local tourism across social media, websites and email.

He said: “It’s a brilliant way to apply everything I’ve learned – and to showcase a city that’s become a second home to me.”

Joshua is looking forward to celebrating with loved ones – immediate family, grandparents, and his girlfriend.

“It’s going to be a special moment for all of us,” he said, and the festivities won’t stop there: “I’m heading to Paris over the weekend to compete in a Flag American Football tournament with friends, which will be the perfect way to round things off.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Looking ahead, Joshua is excited about the possibilities a marketing career will bring – and has some advice for anyone thinking about following a similar path at Ulster: “Go for it. You’ll gain so much more than just a degree. I’ve built friendships for life, developed key skills for my career, and gained the confidence to step into the world. The placement option in particular sets you up for success. If you’re even thinking about it – take the leap.”