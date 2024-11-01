Every year it gets bigger and better but this year Derry & Strabane Council really pulled out all the stops and demonstrated that when it comes to Hallowe’en, we are second to none in the world.

Walking among the tens of thousands of revellers as they filed from one excellent attraction to the next in Derry city centre this week its amazing to think that just a few short years ago we were in lockdown. To say the festival has bounced back since then would be an understatement, and everywhere from the thronged Guildhall Square to Ebrington Square, the Craft Village, Bishop Street and the Fountain to the queues along the City Walls, you could sense the excitement and the magic in the Derry air.

It’s all a far cry from when I was was young in the 1980s and Hallowe’en consisted of a home-made apple cake, a toffee apple from the mobile shop, a carrier bag round the doors collecting apples and monkey nuts, hazel nuts and the odd brazil nut, dunking your head in a basin to try and get the apple, and maybe a VHS scary movie from the video rental shop. It was still magic back then, but now it is on a totally different level.

Wandering around you could see the awe and delight on people’s faces as the incredible actors, choirs, bands, artists and ensembles interacted with the crowds. And as we headed from Ebrington to the Peace Bridge on Wednesday night, a little girl in costume passed us by shouting excitedly, ‘Hallowe’en! Hallowe’en!’ as she skipped along with her family. And I think that says it all.