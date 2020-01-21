Journalist Alex Thomson to take part in Bloody Sunday commemorations in Derry

Journalist Alex Thomson will take part in this year’s Bloody Sunday commemorations at the end of January.

The Channel 4 New correspondent will be appearing at a Bloody Sunday March Committee ‘In Conversation’ event in The Playhouse.

Betty Doherty, who is a leading member of the Bloody Sunday March Committee, said: “We are delighted and honoured to have Alex Thomson participate in our programme this year.

“Alex has been one of the few journalists down through the years who has worked tirelessly to get to the truth about what happened here on Bloody Sunday.”

Ms. Doherty praised Mr. Thomson and Channel 4 News for producing some of “the most seminal and highly influential reports into the events of Bloody Sunday”.

This, she said, had heightened people in Britain’s understanding about the actions of the British Army in Derry and the North. More recently he has covered the inquest into the killings of 11 people in Ballymurphy by the Paras,” she said.

She added: “Also, over the years Alex has covered many other different stories of significant public interest and just in the last few months and weeks we have seen him again appear on our television screens covering major stories of climate catastrophe across different parts of our world, from how Greenland is polluting itself to the apocalyptic bush fires raging across Australia.

“So it is for all of these reasons and more that our committee is excited to welcome Alex back to Derry and we urge everyone to come along to the Playhouse Theatre for 8pm on Friday, January 31 for what will be a great night and an amazing opportunity to hear directly from one of the world’s outstanding investigative journalists,” said Ms. Doherty.