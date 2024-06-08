Joy for the 100% Redress Party and Sinn Fein as they look set to top poll in Inishowen in local elections

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Tallies from Inishowen show strong support for the newly-established 100% Redress Party and Sinn Fein in the local elections.

Voters across the county voted on Friday to elect their new County Councillors, with five seats up for grabs in South Inishowen and four in North Inishowen.

While the tallies are not an official count - that will begin tomorrow in Carndonagh - they give a good indication of how people have voted.

Boxes were opened, segregated and verified at the Aura Centre in Letterkenny on Saturday morning, with tallies being taken as each boxes were opened.

Ballot boxes and votes before they were opened at the Aura Centre in Letterkenny on Saturday morning.

In South Inishowen, tallies suggest Sinn Fein Councillor Jack Murray should top the poll, followed by 100% Redress candidate Joy Beard, a party set up in response to the defective block crisis.

Third in the tallies is Fianna Fail’s Paul Canning, followed by Sinn Fein’s Terry Crossan. In fifth is Fianna Fail’s Fionan Bradley, followed by The Irish People’s Kim McMenamin, Fine Gael’s Peter McLaughlin and Sinn Fein’s Niamh McGuinness. Transferred votes from elected candidates when counting and declarations get underway on Sunday in Carndonagh could have an impact on who gets the final seats.

In North Inishowen, 100% Redress candidate Ali Farren, looks to have topped the poll, according to the tallies, followed by sitting Councillors Martin McDermott in second, Sinn Fein’s Albert Doherty, Labour Councillor Martin Farren and Fine Gael’s Johnny McGuinness.

Transfers from elected candidates when counting and declarations get underway on Sunday could have an impact on who gets the final few seats.