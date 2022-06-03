Kellie takes on charity challenge for autism charities in honour of her son

Kellie Tweed will do a skydive on August 13 to raise funds for iCARE and the Irish Society for Autism.
She is also hosting a fundraising event in Joyce’s, Carndonagh this Sunday. The 29-year-old is doing so in honour of her three-year-old son, Braeden, who is currently on the early intervention pathway and has been diagnosed with developmental delay and Sensory Processing Disorder. Kellie said Braeden, who is non-verbal, should receive his full diagnosis by the time he is four. She told how she watches her little boy face and overcome challenges every day, so wanted to challenge herself with the sky dive. Kellie began to realise Braeden could be autistic when he was around nine months old. “He had started to do things like clap his hands and wave, but it all disappeared and that was a red flag to me. He also wasn’t reaching his milestones and when he was around a year and a half, I rang the Public Health Nurse and said I was concerned about more than just his speech at that stage.”
Kellie outlined how she watches Braeden take a leap of faith in the world ‘that is harder to live in with a neuro diverse mind.’ He also takes a leap of faith in her ‘to love him and understand exactly who he is.’ She chose the fundraising recipients due to the ‘brilliant’ work they do to support those with autism both locally and nationally.
Joyce’s Bar and Lounge has kindly paid for the skydive and is the location for the event ‘I’m in Joyce’s Get Me Out of Here,’ which will be based on the hit TV show ‘I’m A Celebrity Get Me Out Of Here.’ Everyone is welcome to attend this Sunday, June 5 and all donations will be gratefully received. You can donate to the Go Fund Me at https://www.gofundme.com/f/raise-funds-for-autism