Kellie takes on charity challenge for autism charities in honour of her son

She is also hosting a fundraising event in Joyce’s, Carndonagh this Sunday. The 29-year-old is doing so in honour of her three-year-old son, Braeden, who is currently on the early intervention pathway and has been diagnosed with developmental delay and Sensory Processing Disorder. Kellie said Braeden, who is non-verbal, should receive his full diagnosis by the time he is four. She told how she watches her little boy face and overcome challenges every day, so wanted to challenge herself with the sky dive. Kellie began to realise Braeden could be autistic when he was around nine months old. “He had started to do things like clap his hands and wave, but it all disappeared and that was a red flag to me. He also wasn’t reaching his milestones and when he was around a year and a half, I rang the Public Health Nurse and said I was concerned about more than just his speech at that stage.”