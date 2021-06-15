Kerry TD Michael Healy-Rae warns politicians not to ignore Donegal and Mayo MICA home owners at Dublin rally

In a stirring speech delivered from a podium, the veteran politician addressed the thousands upon thousands who travelled from across Donegal and those who came from Mayo to demand 100% Redress from the government for their crumbling homes.

“Ladies and gentleman,” he told the crowds earlier as they gathered in Dublin. “First of all I want to welcome every one of you here today. I have listened very closely to the hundreds and thousands of emails I have gotten, as late as today, the mother of a son who I’d a long conversation with explained exactly what this was meaning to her son, her daughter-in-law and her grandchildren.

“The most important thing that any man woman or child can have is their home. You cannot put a monetary value on your home. When you’re home is taken out from underneath you through no fault of your own, somebody has to held to account.

Part of the Donegal cavalcade in Dublin.

“I want to remind each and every one of you when the banks were ran into trouble, they were bailed out; when big business ran into trouble they were bailed out. I cannot understand for the life of me why people cannot have 100% Redress because when you are to start off by paying 5,6,7000 euros for a report to get 90% of what you need to get your home back up and running it is a horrible situation for any family to be put into.

“Every politician in Ireland, man and woman, should be putting their shoulder to the wheel with the good people of Donegal and Mayo who are affected by this MICA.”

Mr Healy Rae said he was glad the Taoiseach Michéal Martin in the last couple of days has been addressing the issue. “I take him at his word he is paying attention to you,” but added, while also warning all politicians “Any politician if they ignore you, they ignore you at their peril. Finally, I really and truthfully am sorry that you are in this position. I have listened to the stories.... I spoke to a terribly nice young man and his wife and they actually own two houses because before they were married she had her house and he had his house and the two of them are affected with MICA, They have a double problem and they are being able to be faced with only getting 90% for one home. How are a couple like that going to manage.”

To applause and cheers from those gathered , “I hope the politicians will listen to you and they will come out here. Remember Teachta Dála means ‘Servant of the People’ - we are only there because you put us inside there so let every politician remember that here today.”

Thousands upon thousands have travelled from Donegal to Dublin today for the Mica Redress rally.

