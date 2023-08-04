Kevin Morrison from Oxford Bulls FC receives special presentation from Mayor Patricia Logue

2 . PRESENTATION TO KEVIN. . . .Kevin Morrison, Oxford Bulls FC, pictured receiving a special presentation from the Mayor, Patricia Logue at the Guildhall on Wednesday evening in recognition of his commitment to the club over the years. Included are Kevin's family, friends and coaches and players from the team. (Photos: Jim McCafferty Photography)

PRESENTATION TO KEVIN. . . .Kevin Morrison, Oxford Bulls FC, pictured receiving a special presentation from the Mayor, Patricia Logue at the Guildhall on Wednesday evening in recognition of his commitment to the club over the years. Included are Kevin's family, friends and coaches and players from the team. (Photos: Jim McCafferty Photography) Photo: Supplied