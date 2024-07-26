KFC says 'we had to fly the coop' but are now back frying chicken in Derry

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The popular Kentucky Fried Chicken (KFC) shop at Lesley Retail Park off the Strand Road reopened to customers and was back to trading as normal on Friday.

KFC told the 'Journal' it had had to 'fly the coop' for a time but was now back in business.

The restaurant and drive-through were both serving customers while the online ordering service was also available via the KFC app and website and third-party applications.

On Wednesday and Thursday the outlet was closed with a sign pasted on the front door, stating simply: ‘Sorry we’re now closed.’

The KFC shop pictured on Thursday.

Asked about the closure, a KFC spokesperson said: “Fear not KFC fans of Derry! While we had to fly the coop for a couple of weeks, our Strand Road restaurant has re-opened and the team are back at the fryers serving up our famously delicious, fried chicken.”