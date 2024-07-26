KFC says 'we had to fly the coop' but are now back frying chicken in Derry
KFC told the 'Journal' it had had to 'fly the coop' for a time but was now back in business.
The restaurant and drive-through were both serving customers while the online ordering service was also available via the KFC app and website and third-party applications.
On Wednesday and Thursday the outlet was closed with a sign pasted on the front door, stating simply: ‘Sorry we’re now closed.’
Asked about the closure, a KFC spokesperson said: “Fear not KFC fans of Derry! While we had to fly the coop for a couple of weeks, our Strand Road restaurant has re-opened and the team are back at the fryers serving up our famously delicious, fried chicken.”
The company did not indicate why it had been closed.
