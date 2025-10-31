Kiki Dee reflects on an extraordinary musical journey ahead of Derry concert

Pauline Matthews could be forgiven for not wanting to talk about ‘that song’.

But she is sanguine after all these years. What once she feared could be a pigeon hole, has been a gift. And, of course, it’s one of the most recognizable duets in pop music history.

"Someone told me it just had 2.1 billion plays on social media. I was quite excited about that until I heard that Elton [John] and Dua Lipa had 5 billion! I thought, oh okay! But it has been good to me.

"Especially now, funnily enough. You know, nearer the time I was still trying to discover what to do whereas now, I just kind of do what I like.”

Ms. Matthews is better know by her nom de guerre Kiki Dee.

‘Don’t Go Breaking My Heart’, her classic collaboration with Elton John, spent weeks at the top of the charts in he US and the UK in the summer of 1976.

The Motown-inspired pop-disco classic has gone down in history as one of the best-selling pop duets of all time. It propelled the already household name Kiki Dee to stratospheric levels of fame.

As she prepares to visit Derry for a special concert in Carlisle Road Methodist Church in November 21, the ‘Journal’ caught up with the Yorkshire-born chanteuse to reflect on a remarkable career.

Born in Bradford in 1947, the young Pauline’s first musical epiphany came through the record collection of her elder brother.

"He was seven years older. He was a bit of a rocker in the late 1950s and early 1960s and he had some great vinyl, Elvis Presley, Fats Domino, Jerry Lee Lewis, so I listened to a lot of that stuff.

"I loved Brenda Lee. She had a husky voice and I could kind of relate to that. So I got a lot of influence from him and then maybe just the radio.

"Radio was playing some weird stuff in the 1950s and 1960s before the explosion of the Brit scene.”

Her father worked in the textile mills and used to take off the family off to the coast in August.

"He was a weaving overlooker all his life so he was pretty much working and had the two weeks off in the summer. I entered a lot of talent contests when we went on those holidays,” she confides.

In 1963 there was an audition in London.

"When I was 16 dad and I drove down in our little family car and I did an audition for Phillips Fontana Records and I got the deal.

“That's when I started making records in 1965-66. It was pretty amazing.

"I remember the weirdest things really, being that age, when you are separating away from your parents. You are going off to find out who you are. To go to London when all that was happening I couldn't believe it.

"One thing I do remember, when I was a bit older I was having a glass of wine with dinner, and I felt very sophisticated! It's the silly little things that you remember!”

Kiki did a lot of session work in London. She sang on hit records for Robert Plant, Love Affair and Dusty Springfield. Her first album ‘I’m Kiki Dee’ was released on Fontana in 1968.

Through her connection with Dusty Springfield that an incredible opportunity arose.

"I had a manager at the time who managed Dusty Springfield. So I did do a lot of backing vocal sessions for her. I did one for Robert Plant on his first record in 1965. I sang on ‘Everlasting Love’. I was doing that to make a living...I got this phone call in 1969 from Tamla Motown. I thought it was a wind-up because I loved Motown and had grown up with it.”

She became the first British female singer to sign with the Detroit label and ended up working with the legendary Frank Wilson, hitmaker for Ike and Tina Turner, Martha Reeves and the Vandellas, The Supremes, The Four Tops, The Temptations and Marvin Gaye.

Wilson, she says, was ‘lovely’.

"I went over there for twelve weeks and made the record. In those days it is interesting because if you were coming in fresh as an unknown artist they used to put you on other people's backing tracks. So we would record four original tracks for me with musicians and everything in the original studio, which is now the museum.

"But the rest of the tracks were recorded by other people. There was one that was recorded by Syreeta Wright, who was married to Stevie Wonder. So you didn't choose your keys, you just had to sing it in the key the artist had recorded them in so it was a bit of an experiment.”

The result was 1970s ‘Great Expectations’. Today Kiki looks back on that period with fondness despite an element of disappointment with how that initial stateside adventure panned out.

“I was proud of what I did event though it never really materialised into anything but it is something great to look back on,” she reflects.

By happy coincidence it was through Tamla that Kiki was introduced to Elton John.

Elton’s manager John Reid had been a label manager for the soul and R&B imprint in London.

"I rang him up one day in the early 1970s and said I'm not really sure what to do next. He said, ‘Well I'm just about to start managing an artist called Elton John. Would you like to meet him because we are going to start The Rocket Record Company?’ It was pretty crazy.”

There followed the hit singles ‘Amoureuse’ (1973), ‘I've Got the Music in Me’ (1974) and, of course, ‘Don’t Go Breaking My Heart’ in 1976.

Over a career spanning half a century Kiki has a back catalogue of almost two dozen records.

In 1994 she commenced a partnership with guitarist and songwriter Carmelo Luggeri.

The duo have since carved a unique space in acoustic music, creating albums such as Almost Naked, Where Rivers Meet, A Place Where I Can Go, and So… Here We Are Vol. 1.

Their latest album The Long Ride Home is a mature collection of Americana infused with Nashville and Appalachia influences.

"I get that. It's very difficult to pin down what the music is. If you are a jazz singer, a folk singer or a country singer or whatever, it is quite clear but, you know, we try everything, so it steps into different genres.

The album was created during the coronavirus pandemic in their studio in rural Hertfordshire.

"I live in a nice village and Carmelo lives in the village too and we've got a little studio. So we went in and made a record. So we had something to focus on. We could stay in one place and walk out the door into the countryside. I'm very grateful that I had that.”

She is no stranger to Derry having played St. Augustine’s in March 2024 and is looking forward to the intimacy of Carlisle Road Methodist Church.

"That was lovely, a very ancient church. It suits us. Although our recordings have a lot of instruments on them, we go out just the two of us, which we like because it creates an intimacy with the audience. We try and create a connection, have a bit of a giggle and tell some stories.

"We do a slowed down, guitar version of 'Don't Go Breaking My Heart' which we've done for years. We cover a Kate Bush song. We always give some familiarly to the audience as well as the original music because when I go to see somebody I always wait for those moments that are going to resonate with me from the past.”

Sixty-two years after that fateful Fontana audition she is still enjoying the journey.

“I'm very down to earth. My life isn't that kind of celebrity lifestyle at all. I quite like it. It suits who I am. It suits my upbringing to have come full circle and gone back to Pauline Matthews, if you like.”

Kiki Dee & Carmelo Luggeri play Carlisle Road Methodist Church on Friday, November 21. Doors 6.45pm. Show at 7.30pm. Tickets via Eventbrite.