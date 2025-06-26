Residents from the House in the Wells have been praised after raising an impressive sum of money for a Derry charity that works with Northern Ireland Ambulance Service paramedics to assist during emergency call outs.

Heart of Foyle Community First Responders is made up of volunteers and is entirely reliant upon donations and fundraising.

The organisation was founded by a local man whose father took a heart attack while they were travelling together in a car. A passing nurse who chanced upon the scene was able to assist them at the roadside, and this led to the man setting up the charity himself. Today Heart of Foyle has 18 active volunteers from all walks of life.

Speaking to the ‘Journal’ at the House in the Wells John Porter, Lead Trainer with Heart of Foyle said their visit was to acknowledge that the residents and staff had "very kindly” made a donation of £651 to Heart of Foyle, with the money raised through a donation box on-site and a generous donation from someone associated with the House in the Wells.

Residents from the House in the Wells with volunteers from Heart of Foyle.

"We’re up here to acknowledge the fact these people are willing to fundraise for us and support us in the work we do.”

Explaining the work of Heart of Foyle in the city, John said: “We work alongside the Northern Ireland Ambulance Service and we attend calls, everything from choking to diabetes to potential heart attacks to unconscious and not breathing casualties, which is people who need immediate help. What people don’t realise is that one in ten people die of an out-of-hospital cardiac arrest, so the quicker we can get to somebody the better it is.

"Working with NI Ambulance Service, we get a text, call with an address and condition of the charity and we attend. If we’re able to, we will go. We’re all volunteers, based all throughout the city. We cover all the areas. And we might get there before the emergency service or at the same time, and because we have been trained by the Ambulance Service, they allow us to stay on scene. We can help them with resuscitation, we can work airways, CPR while they administer the drugs.”

"The key thing for us is if we get a call, if we are able to go then some of our members will go, you might get one member, two members or if it is a cardiac arrest hopefully three.”

John Porter, lead trainer at Heart of Foyle.

At peak times, Heart of Foyle volunteers can receive up to 15 calls in a single day.

They have also been delivering first aid training to different organisations and schools, and spreading awareness of the locations of defibrillators in the city.

John, who is himself an outdoor education specialist and first aid instructor, said: “It’s something we do for the community as volunteers. We get calls 24/7. Last year, I did one on Christmas morning. We carry the kit, defibrillators, masks to help with the breathing and we’re trained in all aspects of it. The kit costs £1,500 to £1,800 and it is all through fundraising. Because we get no financial backing from nowhere, donations from the likes of the House in the Wells are brilliant.”

"We’ve decided 2025 is the year when we are going to let everyone know who we are.”

The House in the Wells is a facility for homeless men with alcohol addiction. Opened in 1972, it changed to a wet hostel in 2013 and accommodates 24 men.

Kathy Kelly, Senior Support Worker at House in the Wells, said: “The men here are very, very generous. The community is very generous to them and they like to give back.

"Heart of Foyle is vital within the community, it’s a brilliant service.”

Although Heart of Foyle are not seeking volunteers at this time, anyone who would like to organise fundraising or get in touch can contact them via the ‘Heart Of Foyle Community First Responders,Derry’ Facebook page.

You can contact the page here: https://www.facebook.com/p/Heart-Of-Foyle-Community-First-RespondersDerry-100072176216062/?locale=en_GB