Kind-hearted Spice Girls fan Fiona stunned by appeal

A Derry woman who came to the aid of a stranger after witnessing her collapsing in Manchester city centre, has said she was delighted to be able to get in touch with her again.

Fiona Dunne, from Moss Park in Galliagh, was left in tears after hearing of how the woman she rendered assistance to had contacted the ‘Journal’ asking if we could help find her, as she only had the local woman’s first name, and wanted to thank her personally.

Fiona and three friends from Derry had travelled to Manchester for a Spice Girls reunion concert last week and were in the city centre on Friday afternoon last when Noreen Edge fell to the ground close by.

Fiona, who works in the canteen at St. Therese’s Primary School and at Edinburgh Woolen Mill, and who is also a full-time mummy, stayed with Noreen until the ambulance arrived.

“It was so surreal. We had just gone into Piccadilly for a bit of shopping and she just fell,” Fiona said. “I just ran and threw my handbag and coat down to help her.

“I’m not trained in First Aid, but I know the basics, to keep her alert. She had a wee friend from the Brandywell and I was telling her about how I used to live in the Brandywell whenever I was a child. She was fainting in between and was sick. I lifted her chin and just kept her talking.

“I stayed over an hour with her and I couldn’t get her out of my head. I was just speaking about her this morning wondering how she was and then my phone went with people messaging me. I burst out crying.”

And Fiona, who has been widely praised for her swift actions, said she reckoned she only did what anyone from Derry would do.

“You help where you can,” she said.

She added that she was delighted to have got the opportunity to be able to telephone Noreen this week and speak to her in person. “I’m just glad she’s okay,” Fiona added.