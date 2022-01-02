Kindness of Derry’s Good Samaritans praised after man found confused in park area

Police said they were alerted by a concerned member of the public at 2.49am “reporting a confused elderly male walking near Brooke Park in the city”.

The caller who raised the alarm could not themselves stay with the man, police said, as they themselves were on their way to the Accident & Emergency department.

Police at Strand Road said they immediately departed for the area.

Brooke Park. George Sweeney / Derry Journal DER2042GS – 005

“We find the gentleman within minutes, safe and well.... And comfortably seated within a taxi.

“The driver spotted this male and stopped with him, realised something was up, called us, got him into the heat and waited for us.

“He even waived the fare when we got an address to bring the gentleman to.”

Police praised the willingness of local people to care for and look out for one another.

“Working with the community to protect the community. We couldn’t do our job without the citizens of this town.