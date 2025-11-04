Kneecap congratulate Derry winners at Oireachtas na Samhna Performing Arts competitions

An tOireachtas have announced that Derry competitors had a successful weekend at Oireachtas na Samhna 2025, with three winners in the Performing Arts competitions.

The winners were congratulated by members of Kneecap, including Derry’s own DJ Próvaí who, along with bandmate Móglaí Bap, was one of the judges.

The County Derry winners included Laoise Ní Mhianáin, Dún Geimhin and Barry McEldowney, Machaire Rátha, in the children’s categories, along with Kathryn Ní Mhaoláin, Carn Tóchair in the adfult categories.

Máirín Nic Dhonnchadha, CEO of An tOireachtas said: “Congratulations to the winners and everyone who took part in the Oireachtas na Samhna 2025 Performing Art Competitions. Oireachtas na Samhna is an expression of the best, most positive and most exciting parts of our culture, our language and our arts.”

This year’s programme included 65 performing arts competitions for various age groups, for young people and adults, as well as music and singing sessions, exhibitions, seminars, plays, multi-thematic clubs and numerous discussion and discourse events at various fringe events.

A total of 10,000 people attended Oireachtas na Samhna this year, travelling from all over the country to attend and take part in a variety of music, singing, social, entertainment and debate events throughout the festival.

A range of competitions and events were broadcast live on TG4 and RTÉ Raidió na Gaeltachta, with live shows and podcasts on Raidió Failte, Raidió Rí-Rá, Raidió na Life and BBC Gaeilge.

The national arts & culture festival, Oireachtas na Samhna, is the annual showcase event organised by An tOireachtas featuring the best of sean-nós (traditional old style) performing arts. The festival programme includes junior and senior competitions, formal and informal music and singing sessions, exhibitions, seminars, drama and a host of fringe events.

The arts and culture organisation was established in 1897 to promote literature and the performing arts in Irish.

An tOireachtas is a lead organisation in the Irish-Language sector charged with ‘organising and promoting events as gaeilge and establishing Irish-language Networks. It receives core funding from Foras na Gaeilge.

The Department of Rural and Community Development and the Gaeltacht provides funding for two other major initiatives: Irish language Network for Public Sector Employees and the National Action Plan.

Oireachtas na Samhna 2026 will be held in Killarney from October 28 to November 1.

For more information check online at www.antoireachtas.ie