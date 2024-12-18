Kneecap movie starring Derry member shortlisted for Oscar nominations

Kneecap’s self-titled Irish film has been shortlisted for two Academy Award nominations for Best International Feature and Best Original Song for ‘Sick In The Head.’

Sign up to our daily Derry Journal Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Derry Journal, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Starring Derry man and Kneecap member JJ Ó Dochartaigh, the critically acclaimed film is to be nominated ahead of the awards ceremony, set to take place on March 2 at the Dolby Theatre in Ovation Hollywood, Los Angeles. It’s the third Irish film to ever be shortlisted for the Best International Feature category after Viva and An Cailín Ciúin.

Speaking about being shortlisted, KNEECAP writer and director Rich Peppiatt said: "If someone had walked into the pub in 2019 - back when me and Kneecap were still dreaming up what this movie could be - and they told us five years later we’d be in the running for Oscars, we’d probably have asked for a blast on whatever they were smoking.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“It’s been a rollercoaster journey marked by a huge amount of hard graft and plenty good fun, and making it to that hallowed Hollywood red carpet would certainly be a grand way to finish it all off.”

IRISH FILM ‘KNEECAP’ SHORTLISTED FOR BEST INTERNATIONAL FEATURE & BEST ORIGINAL SONG OSCARS

Peppiatt’s film stars the members of the West Belfast rap trio Kneecap (Móglaí Bap, Mo Chara and DJ Próvaí) alongside an ensemble cast, including Oscar nominee Michael Fassbender, Simone Kirby, Josie Walker, Fionnuala Flaherty, Jessica Reynolds and Adam Best.

The movie is centred around the origins of Kneecap, when fate brings Derry-born schoolteacher JJ into the orbit of Naoise and Liam Óg in Belfast, together they start the Irish language hip-hop trio.

The Oscar shortlists announcement comes on the heels of a sweep at the British Independent Film Awards (BIFA) earlier this month where KNEECAP claimed seven prestigious accolades. These included Best British Independent Film, Best Debut Screenwriter for Rich Peppiatt, and Best Joint Lead Performance for Kneecap members Liam Óg Ó hAnnaidh, Naoise Ó Cairealláin, and JJ Ó Dochartaigh.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Kneecap has also secured awards for Best Casting, Best Editing, Best Original Music, and Best Music Supervision. Additionally, KNEECAP earned a Critics Choice Award nomination for Best Foreign Language Film and was named Best Foreign Language Film by the Atlanta Film Critics Circle last week.