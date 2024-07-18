Labour will honour Derry & Strabane City Deal funding says new NI Secretary of State Hilary Benn

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Northern Ireland’s new Secretary of State Hilary Benn has said Labour will honour their predecessor’s commitment to invest over £100m towards Derry & Strabane’s City Deal, during a visit to the city on Thursday.

Sign up to our daily Derry Journal Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Derry Journal, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Speaking to the media alongside Mayor Lilian Seenoi Barr at Harbour House, Mr Benn said it was a “pleasure to be back”, and began by praising John & Pat Hume and the foundation set up to carry their legacy into the future.

"We have been meeting with the Hume Foundation to hear about the work they are undertaking and to reflect on the extraordinary life of John and Pat Hume and I’ve just been able to see the three peace prizes he won, including the Nobel Peace Prize, a testament to an extraordinary man and woman, because John and Pat Hume were a team,” he said.

"The Hume Foundation is keen not just to tell the story of what they did and their lives, but to use it as a foundation to take forward the process of reconciliation, peace building in Northern Ireland, here in Derry-Londonderry, and across the world.”

Hilary Benn MP, secretary of state for Northern Ireland, pictured with Mayor Lilian Seenoi Barr on the Peace Bridge during his visit to Derry on Thursday afternoon. Photo: George Sweeney

Turning to the economy, he said this was “an exciting time for the city with the City Deal I know it is taking a little to process but its £250 million, of which £105m the UK government is contributing, with plans for Strabane town centre, the expansion of the university, the Medical Centre and other regeneration projects around Derry-Londonderry, and I look forward to returning on a future occasion to see how that progresses and succeeds”.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"The money is there, it’s committed. Let’s see the unleashing of the potential because, of course, public investment can bring in private investment and the whole community benefits from this.”

Mr Benn said he believed economic success in any region was in no small part down to the efforts people locally make for themselves, adding that political stability was also absolutely crucial for the north.

He described one of Derry’s largest employers Seagate, which he visited on a previous trip as “an extraordinary place” and also praised the “innovative, pioneering companies” operating from Catalyst in Fort George, which he has also visited in the past.

Hilary Benn MP, secretary of state for Northern Ireland, pictured with Mayor Lilian Seenoi Barr in the Harbour Museum during his visit to Derry on Thursday afternoon. Photo: George Sweeney

"When you talk to investors, wherever they are thinking of investing in Northern Ireland, for them the number one essential requirement is political stability. With the institutions back up and running stability has returned. It’s absolutely essential those institutions endure, because investors hate more than anything else instability.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"And what an opportunity, with Northern Ireland’s access to the European market as well as to the British market.

"It’s a fantastic place to come invest in and I am looking forward to seeing more investment coming into Northern Ireland including your region because you have so much to offer.”

Mayor Lilian Seenoi-Barr said it was ‘really fitting’ that Mr Benn had started his day in Derry by meeting with the John & Pat Hume Foundation “because John is very well known for his passion for the city, and for being focused on not just uniting the community but also on the economic growth of our city and district” and said she looked forward to seeing what this region and Labour could achieve working together.

"We are very hopeful that having a Labour government in place will help ensure that all the plans put there since John Hume was MP and the leader here that he wanted to see Derry thrive economically so I’m very very excited to see what we can achieve together in delivering our city deal, our expansion for Ulster University and ensuring the focus is across the whole city and district.”