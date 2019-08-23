Landlord fined £200 for deposit law breach

Just one landlord has been fined £200 for failing to comply with deposit protection

law in Derry City & Strabane District Council over the past two-and-a-quarter years.

But the Council received 14 reports of non-compliance with the Tenancy Deposit Schemes Regulations (Northern Ireland) 2012 since April 2017.

From 2013 private landlords have been obliged by law to protect tenancy deposits in approved schemes within a fortnight of receiving them.

According to new data released by DC&SDC under the Freedom of Information Act it received 14 reports of deposits being placed in protected schemes outside the two week limit between 2017/18 and the start of this month.

DC&SDC confirmed that legal action was commenced against one landlord or agent for failure to comply with the tenancy deposit requirements.

These legal proceedings started in 2018/19 but were resolved after April 2019 and resulted in the landlord being fined £200.

The Council has also revealed that on 17 occasions since 2017/18 no formal action was taken against landlords for their failure to comply with The Tenancy Deposit Schemes Regulations (Northern Ireland) 2012.

This was either because warning letters had been issued, deposits had been secured, tenants didn’t move in, claims fell outside the statutory barred period, or there was no response from a complainant.