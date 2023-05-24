Landmark Donegal pub and hotel on the market
Teac Jack is located in Glassagh, Derrybeg, outside of Gweedore and boasts 27 en-suite bedrooms as well as a bar, restaurant, function room and outdoor seating area.
The listing reads: “Terry Properties in association with Mc Devitt & Co Accountants are delighted to offer Teac Jack of Glassagh for Sale.
“A twenty-minute drive to Donegal airport this long-established business is located along the Wild Atlantic Way and boasts some of the most scenic views in Donegal. Teac Jack is not only a well-established business name it's a landmark that already caters to corporate and private businesses with the capacity to seat three hundred people at any given time and has more room to expand.”
"Teac Jack is an all-year-round business and not just seasonal and is extremely popular with both locals and tourists.”
Viewing is strictly by appointment only and the price is available on asking. For more information, visit www.daft.ie/commercial-property-for-sale/glassagh-derrybeg-co-donegal/5278369