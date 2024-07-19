Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

There will be lane closures on Culmore Road in Derry on Wednesday and Thursday, July 24 and 25, to facilitate greenway works in the area.

Sign up to our daily Derry Journal Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Derry Journal, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Derry City and Strabane District Council has advised that traffic management plans will be in place in the Culmore area of the city next week to facilitate the completion of the Culmore Greenway.

On Wednesday 24 and Thursday 25 July, there will be planned lane closures on the Culmore Road near Larcom Drive and Colby Avenue and in the vicinity of the Magnet Bar, from approximately 9.30am to 4.30pm.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

While on Saturday 27 and Sunday 28 July, there are planned road closures at both the Culmore Road, near the Magnet Bar and at Coney Road, near Grant’s Bacon Factory, from approximately 8.00am to 6.00pm.

Works along the Culmore Road for the greenway.

Contractors have installed VMS signs in the area to advise the public, and local businesses have been engaged with, the Cuncil said.

A spokesperson added: “The Council is endeavouring to keep disruption to a minimum and urged the public to be patient.”

A contractor was appointed back in January 2023 to develop the Culmore greenway between Derry and Muff.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The project is being funded by the INTERREG VA programme, administered by the Special EU Programmes Body (SEUPB).

The ongoing major scheme will connect Derry to Donegal and feed into the wider cross-border greenway network right across the north west.

Speaking about the project last year, Council’s Director of Environment and Regeneration, Karen Phillips, said the new greenway “will greatly enhance the city’s green infrastructure and offer a more sustainable travel option for the many people who use the road between Derry and Donegal every day for school, work and leisure”.

“It will offer a fantastic cross-border connection linking the close communities of Culmore and Muff. There will be some disruption during the project which we will endeavour to ensure is minimal and I appreciate everyone’s patience and cooperation while works are being completed.”

The final project will entail the delivery of an 8.5km route "providing a safe and accessible active travel option for walkers and cyclists”, the Council said at the time.