Laoise, Barry and Kathryn bring prizes back to Co. Derry after successful Oireachtas na Samhna

By Kevin Mullan
Published 3rd Nov 2025, 15:46 GMT
Updated 3rd Nov 2025, 15:56 GMT
Marcas Ó Murchú, Dónal O'Connor and friends playing outside McReynold's at the Fleadh Cheoil Dhoire Dún Geimhin 2023
Dungiven’s Laoise Ní Mhianáin, Barry McEldowney from Maghera and Carntogher’s Kathryn Ní Mhaoláin brought home prizes from Oireachtas na Samhna in Belfast over the weekend.

Laoise took first prize in young people’s recitation and brought the Oireachtas Cup and Silver Medal back over the Glenshane.

Barry placed second in the rap music competition, which was judged by DJ Próvaí and Móglaí Bap from Kneecap.

And Kathryn took first prize in the adult non sean nós solo singing category. She won the Chonaill Uí Fhearraigh Memorial Cup, Silver Medal and €350.

Barry McEldowney, Maghera, Derry, second place in the rap music competition at Oireachtas na Samhna 2025, with judges DJ Próvaí & Móglaí Bap from Kneecap.

“Congratulations to the winners and everyone who took part in the Oireachtas na Samhna 2025 Performing Art Competitions. Oireachtas na Samhna is an expression of the best, most positive and most exciting parts of our culture, our language and our arts,” said Máirín Nic Dhonnchadha, CEO of An tOireachtas.

Oireachtas na Samhna, is the annual showcase of An tOireachtas featuring the best of sean-nós, performing arts. The festival programme includes junior and senior competitions.

