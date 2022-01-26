Large turnout for Creggan monument rededication in Derry

Local people attending the rededication ceremony.

During the event a special stone was unveiled for member of the Monument Committee Eamon ‘Peggy’ McCourt, whose first anniversary occurred on Sunday.

The event was chaired by local Councillor Emma McGinley, and former prisoner and councillor Kevin Campbell gave the main oration, while Philomena Lynch McLaughlin read the local Roll of Honour.

Addressing those gathered, Kevin Campbell said: “This monument is dedicated to the volunteers of the 2nd Battalion Derry Brigade Óglaigh na hÉireann who paid the supreme sacrifice in the fight for freedom and justice. These volunteers fought the might of the British war machine with all it’s apparatus on the streets and laneways of the Creggan area. Many ended up incarcerated in Gaol and faced the loss of liberty and years of brutality at the hands of the British state. But it did not quell their deep desire for their desire for Irish freedom and Unity.

Kevin Campbell and Councillor Emma McGinley (Photo: Peter McKane)

“Because of Covid we as Republicans have been unable to hold our Éaster commemoration the last two years or our volunteers march in June to commemorate our local fallen volunteers. We hope that this year we will be able to do this again with dignity and pride.”

Expressing appreciation for all those who helped with the delivery of the monument, Mr Campbell added: This is the first anniversary of the passing of our friend and comrade Eamon (Peggy) McCourt. Peggy was instrumental, along with others, in the committee in constructing this monument. However Peggy was first and foremost a husband, a father, a brother, an Óglach, Republican ex-pow, Community activist and a go to person in the community.

“I spent 14 years as a Sinn Féin councillor in this area and there wouldn’t have been a week that Peggy would have called in to see me in CNP or rang me to sort out some problem. That was the quality of the man he had his community at heart.”

Philomena Lynch McLaughlin (Photo: Peter McKane)

Plaque for Monument Committee member Peggy McCourt.

