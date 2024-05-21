'Lark in the Park - The Sequel' this weekend to raise funds for Scoil Iosagain's Music Therapy Programme

A fundraiser is to be held this weekend to raise funds for the Music Therapy programme in Scoil Iosagain in Buncrana.

‘Lark in the Park, The Sequel’ takes place on Friday, May 24 at 7pm in the home of Buncrana Hearts, the Buncrana Youth Club, where, just like last year, teachers, special needs assistants and school staff will take on Clonmany Shamrocks.Louise Kelly has been ‘honoured’ to ‘serve the children of Scoil Iosagain’ for the past 17 years. A passionate and HCPC-registered music therapist with over 23 years of experience working with children of all ages, music therapy is her life's work. She told the Journal about the ‘power’ of music therapy.“Music therapy is the only consistent therapeutic service offered at Scoil Iosagain. Through music, I create a safe and supportive space for children to express themselves, develop coping mechanisms, and achieve their therapeutic goals. Music offers a unique way to connect when words fall short,providing benefits such as:- Emotional Connection: Music allows children to express emotions they might struggle to articulate verbally.- Motivation and Engagement: Music can be a powerful motivator, making therapy more engaging and enjoyable.- Non-judgmental Communication: Music provides a safe space for self-expression, fostering a sense of security and acceptance.- Sensory Processing: Music can be calming and organizing for children with sensory processing difficulties.- Building Self-Esteem: Creating music together helps children experience success and build self-esteem.She added how the ‘heart of the music therapy programme needs your help’.“The instruments in our music therapy room have faithfully served us for 17 years. While they hold a special place in our hearts, time has taken its toll. These well-loved instruments are becoming worn and damaged, limiting their effectiveness in therapy.“Your contribution to this fundraiser will allow us to purchase new instruments, ensuring the music therapy program can continue to thrive at Scoil Iosagain. New instruments will provide a wider range of sounds, improve playability, and inspire creativity in our music therapy sessions.“The people of Inishowen have always shown me incredible kindness, and I'm forever grateful for your support. This fundraiser is my way of giving back and ensuring the children of Scoil Iosagain continue to benefit from the power of music therapy.“Please join us for a fun-filled evening of sport,music and community, and help us make a difference in the lives of these special children!”