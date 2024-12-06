Reflecting on the event at the Guildhall on Thursday, Mayor Lilian Barr said: “The room was filled with love, laughter, and music.

“Paddy’s kindness, generosity, and love for his family and community touched everyone he met.

"We honoured his legacy by raising funds for two causes close to his heart: The BUD Club, supporting young people with additional needs; and Foyle Down Syndrome Trust.”

Mayor Barr added: "Paddy was surely smiling down on us at his tribute concert, guitar in hand and his signature grin.

“Thank you to Paddy’s family, the performers and everyone who helped to make this night so special for all those who knew and loved Paddy.”

The concert celebrated the life and music of Paddy Tyre, who was well-known throughout the City and District.

Paddy passed away suddenly on July 8, just hours after he and his family met with Mayor Barr. The family had requested the meeting to seek the mayor’s support for a charity walk organised by Paddy's daughters, Rosin Hamill, Aoife Tyre and granddaughter Kirstie Hamill, to raise funds for the Foyle Down Syndrome Trust.

Rosin and Aoife’s children, Zara and Tiernan, were both born with Down Syndrome just 11 days apart.

In honour of Paddy’s memory, Mayor Barr committed to hosting a concert – and it was held the day before Paddy would have celebrated his 76th birthday.

Reflecting on meeting Paddy back in July, Mayor Barr said: "Paddy was such a warm, engaging man, and we shared a wonderful afternoon in the Mayor’s Parlour. He spoke with so much love for his family and music. We even laughed about his ‘famous’ bacon and egg pub breakfast, which he promised to make for me. His passing that same evening was such a shock, and my heart broke for his family.”

Paddy’s daughter Rosin, who helped to organise the concert, meanwhile had said: “We were brought up with music, it was such an integral part of our family and our daily lives, so this concert is a very fitting way to remember our daddy.

"After Zara and Tiernan were born music became even more important to us as we have seen the effect music has on them. It has helped their social skills, their language skills, their mobility… everything really. Zara was her Granda’s princess, and he waited patiently on her each day to play one of her many favourite nursery rhymes that was always jazzed up using a bass guitar, we had nursery rhyme time like no other. Tiernan loved to watch his Granda play the guitar and has now started to play himself, following in his Granda’s footsteps.”

"With the proceeds from this concert going to charity this is their Granda’s last way of supporting the charity that has and will continue to support both his grandchildren.

"Music was so important to daddy, and we are getting such strength from it now.”

Paddy’s wife Evelyn added: “Paddy's love for music has always been there, and I remember buying him his first guitar in 1970 from local music shop Deery’s. The first band he played in was The Saints, and music has always been a massive part of our marriage, family and home.”

In his heyday Paddy Tyre was a member of the Derry Showband scene and even performed in a play that was written about the Showbands in the Rialto, after this he made his living gigging and playing in venues all around the country.

As he settled into retirement it was the Strabane-based Music to Your Ears Group where Paddy found a new home. Made up of men who love to sing and perform together, Paddy found a camaraderie which he cherished. He performed regularly with the group bringing back to life many of the tunes he had enjoyed in his showband days.

Fittingly, it was the Music to Your Ears Group who led this tribute to Paddy. Led by Eamon Lynch and Mickey Joe Harte the group performed on the Guildhall stage and will provided the backing for other musicians on the night. Performers included many who Paddy played with over the years including, Legacy, Jim McDermott, Damian McAdams, Martin McColgan and Son, with a special performance from the Foyle Down Syndrome Group.

Paddy’s children also performed on the night in a very personal tribute to their dad and there was also be pre-recorded performances from young Zara and Tiernan.

Rosin said: “All proceeds from the concert will be split between the Foyle Down Syndrome Group and the Mayor’s charity – The Bud Club. My mum Evelyn, and all of us as a family, are very grateful to the mayor for giving us the opportunity to host an event like this in our daddy’s memory, we hope people come along to support the charities and enjoy the music.”

