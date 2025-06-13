Launch of Paula McGurk Scholarship Prize at Derry's St Columb's College

Thursday last saw the relaunch of a scholarship at St. Columb’s College in memory of the late Paula McGurk by her two sons, Brendan and John, who were former students.

The Paula McGurk Scholarship Award establishes a generous prize fund that’s open to Sixth Formers at the school.

The prize fund invites students to apply for awards to enable them to pursue education and career-enhancing opportunities to which they might not otherwise have access and it’s anticipated that multiple awards will be made available throughout the school year.

The prize will be awarded annually in memory of the late Paula McGurk, formerly of Bayswater in the Waterside area of the city, who passed away in May 2021 following a diagnosis of Alzheimer’s Disease in 2018.

PAULA McGURK SCHOLARSHIP. . . . . .John and Brendan McGurk, sons of the late Paula McGurk, pictured on Thursday last handing over the Paula McGurk Scholarship Fund to Mrs. Caroline McLaughlin, Principal, St. Columb's College. Included from left are students Logan Davis-Moran, Romez Abdelsayed, Mr. Tony McGonigle, Senior Teacher, Fionn Johnson and Aaron O'Doherty. (Photos: Jim McCafferty Photography)

Many in the town who knew Paula will remember a determined and hard-working woman who successfully raised four children on her own and who passionately believed in the transformative power of education and opportunity.

Paula was born and raised in Dublin, and worked for Tara Mines and the Royal Insurance company after finishing College. In 1972, and following Ireland’s accession to the European Economic Community (as the EU then was), she undertook exams to become an Irish Civil Servant in the European Parliament which, in those days, moved between Luxembourg and Strasbourg. She lived in the Kirchberg district of Luxemburg when she worked in the Parliament, and strongly believed in the wider EU project and the benefits it afforded Ireland through membership.

Paula moved to Derry in 1987. Before retiring, she worked for Social Services helping children living in care on both Chapel Road and in the Nazareth House.

The Scholarship Fund has been established by Brendan, Maeve and John McGurk, Brendan and John having attended St Columb’s from 1988 to 1995, and 1996 to 2003 respectively.

Mr. John McGonigle, Senior Teacher, St. Columb's College, announcing the Paula McGurk Scholarship at the school on Thursday last. Included from left are John and Brendan McGurk, sons of the late Paula, Mrs. Caroline McLaughlin, Principal, and student representatives from the college.

The Paula McGurk Scholarship Award will be open to all students and its aim is to promote academic and career-enhancing opportunities to deserving students seeking to reach beyond their current circumstances by accessing opportunities that will help to achieve target A-levels, attend external courses that will enhance subject-learning, apply and have access to university or to enhance CVs, including through facilitating work placements or internships with companies or NGOs.

Speaking at Thursday’s launch, Mr. Tony McGonigle, Senior Teacher at St. Columb’s added: “I would encourage our students to apply of their own volition, although the nature of the fund is such that our teaching staff will have discretion to nominate deserving students for a grant from the fund.”

It’s understood that the award will be accessible all year round, although the winner of the Paula McGurk Prize will be announced annually at the school’s prizegiving.

Speaking on behalf of the McGurk family on Thursday, Paula’s son Brendan said his late mum was very grateful to St. Columb’s College for all the help and support given to both himself and John.

John and Brendan McGurk, former students and sons of the late Paula McGurk, pictured on Thursday last receiving presentations from Mr. John McGonigle, Senior Teacher and Mrs. Caroline McLaughlin, Principal.

“I believe she would be delighted to know that her name will continue to be associated with the promotion of educational opportunity for boys in the city, particularly those in greater need of financial assistance."

The Paula McGurk Scholarship prize aims to recognise the sacrifice that many women still disproportionately make to facilitate the opportunity and success of others.